Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Did Ukraine allegedly provide the US with "distorted intelligence"? The GUR rejected fakes from Kremlin bot farms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Distorted information about a French TV channel's story discrediting the activities of Ukrainian intelligence is being spread on social media. This information has no objective basis and is a fake being spread by Kremlin bot farms.

Did Ukraine allegedly provide the US with "distorted intelligence"? The GUR rejected fakes from Kremlin bot farms

Today, distorted information is being spread on social media about an alleged report by a French TV channel, which discredits the activities of Ukrainian intelligence and special services regarding interaction with international partners. It was claimed that Ukrainian special services allegedly deliberately sent false strategic information to American intelligence, and later discovered that these materials had been transferred to Russia. The published information has no objective basis or real grounds, writes UNN with reference to sources. 

Details 

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the published information has no objective basis or real grounds. In addition, the information from the French media report was further distorted by Russian propagandists. 

Currently, Kremlin bot farms are once again spreading fakes, taking advantage of the Ukrainian delegation's presence abroad to counteract the negotiation process on ending the war 

- the source notes. 

The interlocutor in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense emphasizes that Ukrainian intelligence, like other authorized Ukrainian bodies and individuals, continues to actively interact with international partners, including the United States, on the principles of professionalism and responsibility. 

Our state remains committed to the process of a diplomatic end to the war and seeks to achieve a stable and just peace for Ukraine 

- the source adds. 

Addition

Today, information was spread on social networks, particularly X, that the French news channel LCI stated that Ukrainian special services deliberately sent false strategic information to American intelligence, and later discovered that these materials had been transferred to Russia and subsequently used by Russian troops.

Recall 

In order to force Ukraine to sign unacceptable capitulation demands regarding the cessation of the war, the aggressor state Russia is considering attacking strategic energy system facilities of our state ― this refers to electricity transmission substations that ensure the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

