Today, distorted information is being spread on social media about an alleged report by a French TV channel, which discredits the activities of Ukrainian intelligence and special services regarding interaction with international partners. It was claimed that Ukrainian special services allegedly deliberately sent false strategic information to American intelligence, and later discovered that these materials had been transferred to Russia. The published information has no objective basis or real grounds, writes UNN with reference to sources.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the published information has no objective basis or real grounds. In addition, the information from the French media report was further distorted by Russian propagandists.

Currently, Kremlin bot farms are once again spreading fakes, taking advantage of the Ukrainian delegation's presence abroad to counteract the negotiation process on ending the war - the source notes.

The interlocutor in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense emphasizes that Ukrainian intelligence, like other authorized Ukrainian bodies and individuals, continues to actively interact with international partners, including the United States, on the principles of professionalism and responsibility.

Our state remains committed to the process of a diplomatic end to the war and seeks to achieve a stable and just peace for Ukraine - the source adds.

Addition

Today, information was spread on social networks, particularly X, that the French news channel LCI stated that Ukrainian special services deliberately sent false strategic information to American intelligence, and later discovered that these materials had been transferred to Russia and subsequently used by Russian troops.

Recall

In order to force Ukraine to sign unacceptable capitulation demands regarding the cessation of the war, the aggressor state Russia is considering attacking strategic energy system facilities of our state ― this refers to electricity transmission substations that ensure the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.