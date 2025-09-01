$41.320.06
Did they follow Parubiy before the murder - the police responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Law enforcement officers in Lviv region are checking whether ex-Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was being followed before his murder, studying the evidence obtained. It is currently unknown whether the detainee had accomplices, but the police do not rule out any version.

Did they follow Parubiy before the murder - the police responded

Currently, law enforcement officers are working on the question of whether MP Andriy Parubiy was being followed before his murder in Lviv. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Oblast police, Oleksandr Shliakhovskyi, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked if there was any information on whether Parubiy was being followed, Shliakhovskyi replied: "Currently, we are working on this issue. We are studying the evidence we have obtained and will be ready to say when we have processed it, and this will not harm the investigation."

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that it is currently unknown whether the suspect in Parubiy's murder had accomplices, but law enforcement officers are not ruling out any versions.

Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced01.09.25, 12:15 • 19238 views

Addition

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. Police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times. 

Law enforcement officers are considering various versions of the murder of former VR speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion. 

The Lviv police are also analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

On September 1, the detained Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder. A motion is being prepared for the court to choose a pre-trial detention measure for him in the form of detention without the possibility of bail. 

