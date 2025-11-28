$42.300.10
Deterioration of financial condition of enterprises, increase in problem debt: the Central Bank of the Russian Federation announced economic troubles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Central Bank of Russia reported a deterioration in the financial condition of enterprises and an increase in problem debt. The net profit of companies decreased by 23% in the first eight months of 2025.

Deterioration of financial condition of enterprises, increase in problem debt: the Central Bank of the Russian Federation announced economic troubles

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) reported a deterioration in the financial condition of enterprises and an increase in non-performing loans. This is stated in the CBR report, informs UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

At the same time, the Russian regulator is convinced that even a sharper economic downturn will not threaten Russia's financial stability.

With the economic slowdown, credit risk becomes a key vulnerability. The financial condition of both citizens and companies is generally stable, but previously accumulated risks are materializing, and more vulnerable borrowers are facing difficulties. Previously accumulated risks are materializing, and more vulnerable borrowers are facing difficulties.

- the report says.

It is indicated that the cooling of economic activity, an unfavorable external background, and increased interest expenses led to a 23% decrease in companies' net profit in the first eight months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

An increase in the number of unprofitable companies is observed in the construction, oil and gas, and transport sectors, while the coal industry is experiencing a particular burden.

- stated the CBR.

At the same time, they expect that most companies will remain resilient throughout 2026, and difficulties with debt servicing are likely to be limited to a few highly leveraged borrowers.

"Stress tests show that even a 'significant additional deterioration' in companies' operating results will not cause systemic risks," the CBR concludes.

Recall

According to Reuters calculations, Russia's energy revenues in November 2025 may decrease by 35% compared to last year, to 520 billion rubles.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the WorldFinance
