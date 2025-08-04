Detention or 30 million bail: the head of Mukachevo District State Administration was chosen a pre-trial measure on suspicion of a scheme with UAV procurement

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody for the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, one of the defendants in the high-profile corruption case during the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment. There is also a possibility of posting bail of over 30 million hryvnias. With the obligation to surrender passports, not to leave the Zakarpattia region, and to wear an electronic bracelet, reports the UNN correspondent.

Details

Pre-trial detention in the form of custody for a period of 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 10 thousand subsistence minimums, which amounts to 30 million 280 UAH - the judge announced in the courtroom.

Also, by court decision, in case of bail, the suspect is subject to the following obligations:

to appear before NABU detectives, SAP prosecutors who conduct pre-trial investigation and the investigating judge;

not to leave the city of Uzhhorod and Zakarpattia region without the detective's permission;

to inform the NABU detective, SAP prosecutor about changes in his place of residence and both permanent and temporary place of work;

to hand over his passports and travel documents for storage to the relevant authorities;

to refrain from communicating with other suspects and witnesses in the case;

not to visit military unit 3018 of the National Guard of Ukraine;

to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Recall

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed a large-scale corruption scheme involving the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

Among the defendants are a current people's deputy, as well as the heads of district and city military-civilian administrations, and servicemen of the National Guard. Specifically, this refers to Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the dismissal of Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

And later, President Zelenskyy dismissed Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration at his request.