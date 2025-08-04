Detention or 30 million bail: the head of Mukachevo District State Administration was chosen a pre-trial measure on suspicion of a scheme with UAV procurement

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
12:41 PM • 392 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 3870 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 23576 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 22643 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
07:56 AM • 35260 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 49201 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 53363 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 54839 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 75850 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 286162 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
39%
749mm
Popular news
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilotAugust 4, 02:53 AM • 65448 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhotoAugust 4, 05:54 AM • 65003 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - BloombergAugust 4, 06:35 AM • 36471 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMAAugust 4, 06:42 AM • 61928 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualties09:24 AM • 33326 views
Publications
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 23544 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 197684 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 286142 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 472998 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 280430 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Yurii Ihnat
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhoto09:23 AM • 5686 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 325101 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 135848 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 169587 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 179033 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Bild
Mi-8
Sukhoi Su-30

Detention or 30 million bail: the head of Mukachevo District State Administration was chosen a pre-trial measure on suspicion of a scheme with UAV procurement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

The court chose a pre-trial measure for the head of Mukachevo District State Administration in the form of detention with the possibility of bail of over UAH 30 million. He is a defendant in a corruption case during the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment.

Detention or 30 million bail: the head of Mukachevo District State Administration was chosen a pre-trial measure on suspicion of a scheme with UAV procurement

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody for the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, one of the defendants in the high-profile corruption case during the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment. There is also a possibility of posting bail of over 30 million hryvnias. With the obligation to surrender passports, not to leave the Zakarpattia region, and to wear an electronic bracelet, reports the UNN correspondent.

Details

Pre-trial detention in the form of custody for a period of 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 10 thousand subsistence minimums, which amounts to 30 million 280 UAH

- the judge announced in the courtroom.

Also, by court decision, in case of bail, the suspect is subject to the following obligations:

  • to appear before NABU detectives, SAP prosecutors who conduct pre-trial investigation and the investigating judge;
    • not to leave the city of Uzhhorod and Zakarpattia region without the detective's permission;
      • to inform the NABU detective, SAP prosecutor about changes in his place of residence and both permanent and temporary place of work;
        • to hand over his passports and travel documents for storage to the relevant authorities;
          • to refrain from communicating with other suspects and witnesses in the case;
            • not to visit military unit 3018 of the National Guard of Ukraine;
              • to wear an electronic monitoring device.

                Recall

                The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed a large-scale corruption scheme involving the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

                Among the defendants are a current people's deputy, as well as the heads of district and city military-civilian administrations, and servicemen of the National Guard. Specifically, this refers to Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

                The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the dismissal of Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

                And later, President Zelenskyy dismissed Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration at his request.

                Alona Utkina

                PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
                Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
                Zakarpattia Oblast
                National Guard of Ukraine
                National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
                Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                Ukraine
                Uzhhorod