Details revealed of Russia's brazen drone espionage against France's only aircraft carrier

The Swedish defense agency has released details of an incident involving a Russian drone that was monitoring the French Navy's flagship, Charles de Gaulle, in the port of Malmö. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

Experts were able to establish that the apparatus was launched directly from the Russian reconnaissance ship "Zhigulevsk", which is part of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Federation. Swedish military personnel promptly detected the unauthorized launch and took countermeasures to neutralize the spy equipment, which threatened the security of strategic exercises.

Use of the reconnaissance vessel "Zhigulevsk" for provocations in the Baltic Sea

Technical data confirmed that the spy drone belongs to the Russian Federation's radio reconnaissance assets and was launched from a Project 503R ship. The movement of the Russian vessel was closely monitored by the Swedish patrol boat HSwMS Rapp, whose crew documented the moment the UAV was launched in the area where the French aircraft carrier was located.

Sweden intercepted a Russian drone that approached a French aircraft carrier

Vice Admiral Eva Skoog Haslum emphasized that Swedish forces "were able to promptly take countermeasures in the event of a drone detection," demonstrating a high readiness to repel hybrid threats.

Effectiveness of modernized boats and protection of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle

Despite the attempt to covertly collect data, the Russian operation failed due to the vigilance of Swedish sailors on Tapper-class boats, which underwent extensive modernization in 2020.

The military does not disclose specific methods of neutralizing the enemy drone, but notes that all attempts to spy on the Charles de Gaulle were stopped in time. The French aircraft carrier continues to perform its tasks within the framework of planned exercises, while European countries are strengthening security measures due to the increasingly brazen actions of Russian reconnaissance ships in EU territorial waters.

