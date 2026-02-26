Sweden intercepted a Russian drone that approached a French aircraft carrier

A serious incident involving a Russian drone and the flagship of the French fleet, the nuclear aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle", occurred in the Swedish port of Malmö. This was reported by SVT, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the drone took off from a nearby Russian vessel and began moving towards the aircraft carrier. The Swedish armed forces detected the threat in time and used electronic warfare equipment. After successfully suppressing the signal, the drone disappeared. It is currently unknown whether it was able to return to the Russian ship or fell into the sea.

The aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" arrived in Sweden to participate in strategic exercises. It is the world's largest non-American nuclear aircraft carrier, over 260 meters long. It usually carries about two thousand servicemen and up to 30 fighter jets.

The Swedish Ministry of Defense considers this incident a serious security breach and another provocation by Russia in the territorial waters of a NATO member country.

