03:08 PM • 1370 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
02:09 PM • 4796 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 14112 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
12:47 PM • 12314 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 61417 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 36773 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 48570 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 62268 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 53207 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 64203 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

Sweden intercepted a Russian drone that approached a French aircraft carrier

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

A Russian drone approached the French nuclear aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle in the Swedish port of Malmö. The Swedish armed forces used electronic warfare, and the drone disappeared.

Sweden intercepted a Russian drone that approached a French aircraft carrier

A serious incident involving a Russian drone and the flagship of the French fleet, the nuclear aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle", occurred in the Swedish port of Malmö. This was reported by SVT, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the drone took off from a nearby Russian vessel and began moving towards the aircraft carrier. The Swedish armed forces detected the threat in time and used electronic warfare equipment. After successfully suppressing the signal, the drone disappeared. It is currently unknown whether it was able to return to the Russian ship or fell into the sea.

The aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" arrived in Sweden to participate in strategic exercises. It is the world's largest non-American nuclear aircraft carrier, over 260 meters long. It usually carries about two thousand servicemen and up to 30 fighter jets.

The Swedish Ministry of Defense considers this incident a serious security breach and another provocation by Russia in the territorial waters of a NATO member country.

Sweden to provide Ukraine with air defense systems as part of another aid package worth 1.2 billion euros19.02.26, 16:01 • 4055 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Technology
NATO
Sweden