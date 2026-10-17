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Dense fog will blanket Kyiv and four regions on October 17 — the State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Fog with visibility of 200–500 meters is expected in Kyiv and four regions. The State Emergency Service urges drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution.

Dense fog will blanket Kyiv and four regions on October 17 — the State Emergency Service

In the near future, dense fog will cover the city of Kyiv, and during the night and morning of October 18, the Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Kyiv regions. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, visibility will be 200–500 meters (Level I hazard, yellow).

Reduced visibility may complicate traffic. We urge drivers to choose a safe speed, keep their distance and turn on their fog lights, while pedestrians should обязательно use reflective elements and be attentive at crossings

— the statement says.

True winter has already arrived on Mount Pip Ivan—the summit is covered in snow.13.10.26, 15:21 • 26179 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWeather and environment
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv