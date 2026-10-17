Dense fog will blanket Kyiv and four regions on October 17 — the State Emergency Service
Kyiv • UNN
Fog with visibility of 200–500 meters is expected in Kyiv and four regions. The State Emergency Service urges drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution.
In the near future, dense fog will cover the city of Kyiv, and during the night and morning of October 18, the Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Kyiv regions. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
According to the State Emergency Service, visibility will be 200–500 meters (Level I hazard, yellow).
Reduced visibility may complicate traffic. We urge drivers to choose a safe speed, keep their distance and turn on their fog lights, while pedestrians should обязательно use reflective elements and be attentive at crossings
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