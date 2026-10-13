True winter has already arrived on Mount Pip Ivan—the summit is covered in snow.
Kyiv • UNN
Snow has fallen on the summit of Mount Pip Ivan; it is cloudy and visibility is limited. Rescuers urge tourists to monitor the forecast and be careful.
Mount Pip Ivan is already covered with snow, and the temperature has dropped to -4°C, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
Details
According to the State Emergency Service in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, it is autumn on the calendar, but there is already a real winter on Mount Pip Ivan. The summit is covered with snow, reminding us that the weather in the mountains changes very quickly.
As of 09:10, it is cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan, with limited visibility. The north wind is 3 m/s, and the air temperature is -4°C
Rescuers urged tourists to be careful, monitor the weather forecast, and plan mountain trips responsibly.
The first snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan, and the temperature dropped to -1°C22.09.26, 10:17 • 4181 view