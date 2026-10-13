True winter has already arrived on Mount Pip Ivan—the summit is covered in snow.

Mount Pip Ivan is already covered with snow, and the temperature has dropped to -4°C, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, it is autumn on the calendar, but there is already a real winter on Mount Pip Ivan. The summit is covered with snow, reminding us that the weather in the mountains changes very quickly.

As of 09:10, it is cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan, with limited visibility. The north wind is 3 m/s, and the air temperature is -4°C - Carpathian mountain rescuers reported.

Rescuers urged tourists to be careful, monitor the weather forecast, and plan mountain trips responsibly.

The first snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan, and the temperature dropped to -1°C