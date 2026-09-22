The first snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan, and the temperature dropped to -1°C

The first snow has already fallen on Mount Pip Ivan, and the air temperature has dropped to -1°C. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, reports UNN.

Details

According to rescuers, a westerly wind with a speed of 4 m/s was recorded on Mount Pip Ivan. The air temperature was -1°C.

Due to the weather conditions, rescuers urge tourists to be careful and take the temperature and weather conditions into account when planning their ascent.

Be sure to take care of warm clothing, waterproof footwear, and proper equipment. Take care of yourself and do not overestimate your own strength - the post says.

Reminder

Last year, the first snow on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi was recorded on August 24. The air temperature at the summit was +1°C.