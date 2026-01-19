$43.180.08
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Denmark to skip Davos amid escalating Greenland dispute

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

Danish officials will not attend the World Economic Forum in Davos amid an escalating dispute over Greenland. US President Donald Trump is threatening to impose tariffs over the island's situation.

Denmark to skip Davos amid escalating Greenland dispute

Danish officials have decided not to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos this week amid an escalating dispute over Greenland that is shaking transatlantic relations, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

"This year, representatives of the Danish government were invited, and any decisions regarding participation are made by the respective government," the Forum said in a statement to Bloomberg. "We can confirm that the Danish government will not be represented in Davos this week."

The dispute over Greenland escalated last weekend after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on goods from eight NATO allies, prompting the European Union to consider imposing tariffs on US goods worth 93 billion euros ($108 billion).

EU prepares response to Trump's threats regarding Greenland: tariffs of 93 billion euros - FT19.01.26, 05:32 • 23699 views

On Saturday, Trump announced a 10% tariff from February 1, which will rise to 25% in June if no agreement is reached on "acquiring Greenland." Trump made the threat after countries said they would hold symbolic NATO military planning exercises in the semi-autonomous Danish territory to protect the Arctic island from China and Russia.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
Greenland
Davos
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Denmark
China
United States