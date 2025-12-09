Denied Russian aggression and called the war a "special military operation": the case of former TV presenter Nazarov sent to court

The pre-trial investigation against former TV presenter Maks Nazarov, who denied Russia's aggression and called the war a "special military operation," has been completed, UNN reports.

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office have sent an indictment to the court against the 35-year-old former TV presenter of sanctioned channels. Already during Russia's full-scale invasion, he disseminated videos justifying the actions of the aggressor state through his own YouTube channel. - stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

And although law enforcement officers do not name the TV presenter, it is obvious that it is Maks Nazarov.

According to prosecutors, the accused's channel had over 203,000 subscribers. In 2023-2024, he convinced his audience that Russia "is not an aggressor," broadcast pro-Russian narratives, and called the war against Ukraine a "special military operation." This happened despite the daily tragic consequences of Russian strikes on peaceful cities.

In January 2025, the man was notified of suspicion of justifying, recognizing as legitimate, and denying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine (Part 2, Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation has now been completed. The indictment has been sent to the Kyiv-Sviatoshyn District Court of Kyiv.

The sanction of the article provides for 5 to 8 years of imprisonment with or without confiscation of property.