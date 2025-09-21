Demchenko on the situation in Sumy region: Russian activity significantly decreased

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
07:39 AM • 4664 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
05:00 AM • 17570 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 29810 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 44102 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 44156 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 63269 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 74546 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 59887 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 55611 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 48803 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
61%
756mm
Popular news
On the eve of Palestine's recognition, Macron ordered to strengthen the response to antisemitism in FranceSeptember 21, 02:46 AM • 4116 views
Serbia held a large-scale military parade with Russian and Chinese equipmentVideoSeptember 21, 03:36 AM • 7208 views
ISW: Putin tries to intimidate Ukraine and the West through Kremlin insiders04:19 AM • 13151 views
Occupiers demand reduction of Ukrainian language use in temporarily occupied territories - CNS06:03 AM • 5178 views
Personal data of about 20 million Ukrainians leaked online - MP Fedienko06:10 AM • 13575 views
Publications
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
05:00 AM • 17569 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 23969 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 63265 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 74544 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 76538 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Xi Jinping
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
New York City
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 64148 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 76538 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 34850 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 36061 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 38020 views
Actual
Fox News
Truth Social
MiG-31
Mi-8
Shahed-136

Demchenko on the situation in Sumy region: Russian activity significantly decreased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

In the Sumy direction, the activity of Russian infantry groups has significantly decreased. The enemy uses small assault groups only on a small section of the border, without using equipment.

Demchenko on the situation in Sumy region: Russian activity significantly decreased

Currently, on the Sumy direction, the activity of Russian infantry groups is significantly less than it was, for example, when Russia tried to create a situation to advance deep into Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Demchenko reminded that if we talk about the entire length of the border with Russia within the Sumy region, it is about 550 km, and only on such a small section, within the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities, the enemy shows itself in the direction of Ukrainian territory.

It uses small assault groups, small infantry groups. On this section, throughout the entire time when the enemy is trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, the enemy has not used equipment. Now the activity of these infantry groups is significantly less than it was, for example, when Russia tried to create a situation to advance deep into Ukraine.

- Demchenko said. 

Demchenko noted that the Russians previously called this the creation of a buffer zone, but the enemy has not been able to achieve any results all this time.

This is the merit of every Ukrainian soldier from the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service. The enemy suffers daily losses and, in addition to the decreased activity of enemy infantry groups, the enemy, without achieving any result, even transfers its forces from this direction to other sections of the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff have repeatedly noted that on this section it is also possible to liberate the territory by pushing the enemy beyond the borders of our state.

- Demchenko said.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on September 12 stated that the Russian offensive operation on Sumy was completely thwarted by Ukrainian forces.

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine