Demchenko on the situation in Sumy region: Russian activity significantly decreased

Currently, on the Sumy direction, the activity of Russian infantry groups is significantly less than it was, for example, when Russia tried to create a situation to advance deep into Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Demchenko reminded that if we talk about the entire length of the border with Russia within the Sumy region, it is about 550 km, and only on such a small section, within the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities, the enemy shows itself in the direction of Ukrainian territory.

It uses small assault groups, small infantry groups. On this section, throughout the entire time when the enemy is trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, the enemy has not used equipment. Now the activity of these infantry groups is significantly less than it was, for example, when Russia tried to create a situation to advance deep into Ukraine. - Demchenko said.

Demchenko noted that the Russians previously called this the creation of a buffer zone, but the enemy has not been able to achieve any results all this time.

This is the merit of every Ukrainian soldier from the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service. The enemy suffers daily losses and, in addition to the decreased activity of enemy infantry groups, the enemy, without achieving any result, even transfers its forces from this direction to other sections of the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff have repeatedly noted that on this section it is also possible to liberate the territory by pushing the enemy beyond the borders of our state. - Demchenko said.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on September 12 stated that the Russian offensive operation on Sumy was completely thwarted by Ukrainian forces.