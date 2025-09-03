$41.360.01
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 5402 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
12:08 PM • 10396 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
11:49 AM • 23180 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
10:05 AM • 17667 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 21204 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
September 3, 07:25 AM • 20796 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 22706 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
September 3, 06:16 AM • 38242 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 35490 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 247963 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 247637 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 239018 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 235791 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 229792 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 1826 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
11:49 AM • 23184 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 24098 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:16 AM • 38242 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 35490 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 202501:20 PM • 4370 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 24771 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 38163 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 40638 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 54627 views
Deliberately unacceptable proposal: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Putin's call for Zelenskyy to come to Moscow for a meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called Putin's proposal for a meeting in Moscow deliberately unacceptable. Ukraine is ready for a meeting at any time, but only on serious terms.

Deliberately unacceptable proposal: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Putin's call for Zelenskyy to come to Moscow for a meeting

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's calls for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to come to Moscow for a meeting a deliberately unacceptable offer, UNN reports.

Sybiha reminded that at least seven countries are currently ready to host a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia to end the war. These are Austria, the Holy See, Switzerland, Turkey, and three Persian Gulf countries.

These are serious proposals, and President Zelenskyy is ready for such a meeting at any moment. However, Putin continues to manipulate everyone by making deliberately unacceptable proposals.

- noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Sybiha, only increased pressure can force Russia to finally take the peace process seriously.

Let's add

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants a meeting, he should come to Moscow. At the same time, Putin once again stated that Zelenskyy's powers have already expired, calling the Ukrainian President the "current head of the administration" of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

