Deliberately unacceptable proposal: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Putin's call for Zelenskyy to come to Moscow for a meeting

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's calls for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to come to Moscow for a meeting a deliberately unacceptable offer, UNN reports.

Sybiha reminded that at least seven countries are currently ready to host a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia to end the war. These are Austria, the Holy See, Switzerland, Turkey, and three Persian Gulf countries.

These are serious proposals, and President Zelenskyy is ready for such a meeting at any moment. However, Putin continues to manipulate everyone by making deliberately unacceptable proposals. - noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Sybiha, only increased pressure can force Russia to finally take the peace process seriously.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants a meeting, he should come to Moscow. At the same time, Putin once again stated that Zelenskyy's powers have already expired, calling the Ukrainian President the "current head of the administration" of Ukraine.