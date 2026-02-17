Defense of ex-minister Halushchenko does not understand Russian words in case materials

The defense in the case of former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko stated that the procedural documents were drawn up in a non-state language and they do not understand them. This refers to Russian words that were used to quote the dialogues of the suspects. This is reported by UNN with reference to the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Details

The defense emphasized that officials are obliged to use only the state language, and only documents drawn up in Ukrainian should be accepted for consideration.

All our officials are obliged to use only the state language. This also applies to the acceptance for consideration of documents drawn up only in Ukrainian. And what does our Supreme Court say from this point of view? It says that the procedural legislation does not provide for the involvement of an interpreter to translate procedural documents submitted for their consideration, drawn up in a non-state language, specifically in the investigative court, the court - emphasizes the defense.

The lawyers also referred to the legal conclusions of the Supreme Court of Ukraine.

According to the legal conclusions of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, when examining documents drawn up in a non-Ukrainian language, the court is deprived of the opportunity to involve an interpreter, or to translate these documents itself, or to force one of the parties to the criminal proceedings to do so. That is, you will not force us to translate from Russian to Ukrainian, Your Honor - states the defense.

The defense also stated that the SAP prosecutor "is confident that everyone should love and understand the Russian language," adding that since the beginning of the war, Ukrainians have the right not to understand Russian.

The materials of the criminal proceedings lack any evidence that would allow the court to understand the actions of the prosecutor, who, in violation of the requirements of current legislation, did not translate procedural documents from a foreign language into Ukrainian. The prosecutor's confidence that all participants in these criminal proceedings should love and understand the Russian language is not based on the requirements of current legislation and does not comply with common sense, especially given certain circumstances that took place after February 24, 2022. It is from this date that the majority of the population of Ukrainian citizens gained the right not to understand the so-called "Russian" words. A significant part of the population of Ukraine has the right not to understand the words "zdravstvuyte", "voskrese" - emphasizes the defense.

Recall

On February 15, during the crossing of the state border, NABU detectives detained former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko as part of the "Midas" case.

SAP and NABU, as part of the "Midas" case, notified former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko of suspicion. He is accused of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

In court, SAP requested a pre-trial detention measure for former Minister Halushchenko in the form of arrest with an alternative bail of 425 million hryvnias.