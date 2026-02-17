Defense of ex-minister Halushchenko does not understand Russian words in case materials

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 2064 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 8504 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 12537 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 13604 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 16462 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 23331 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 33065 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 44222 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 52286 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 38800 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.4m/s
71%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian marketsFebruary 17, 05:21 AM • 23061 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meetingFebruary 17, 06:12 AM • 20914 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on UkraineFebruary 17, 06:14 AM • 22764 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 17943 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 10144 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 18100 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 37653 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 47277 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 67760 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 72294 views
Actual people
Herman Halushchenko
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Bloggers
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 10249 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 7390 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 24084 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 21786 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 24768 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Film
Heating

Defense of ex-minister Halushchenko does not understand Russian words in case materials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The defense of former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko stated that the procedural documents were drawn up in a non-state language. This refers to Russian words used to quote the dialogues of the suspects.

Defense of ex-minister Halushchenko does not understand Russian words in case materials

The defense in the case of former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko stated that the procedural documents were drawn up in a non-state language and they do not understand them. This refers to Russian words that were used to quote the dialogues of the suspects. This is reported by UNN with reference to the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Details

The defense emphasized that officials are obliged to use only the state language, and only documents drawn up in Ukrainian should be accepted for consideration.

All our officials are obliged to use only the state language. This also applies to the acceptance for consideration of documents drawn up only in Ukrainian. And what does our Supreme Court say from this point of view? It says that the procedural legislation does not provide for the involvement of an interpreter to translate procedural documents submitted for their consideration, drawn up in a non-state language, specifically in the investigative court, the court

- emphasizes the defense.

The lawyers also referred to the legal conclusions of the Supreme Court of Ukraine.

According to the legal conclusions of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, when examining documents drawn up in a non-Ukrainian language, the court is deprived of the opportunity to involve an interpreter, or to translate these documents itself, or to force one of the parties to the criminal proceedings to do so. That is, you will not force us to translate from Russian to Ukrainian, Your Honor

- states the defense.

The defense also stated that the SAP prosecutor "is confident that everyone should love and understand the Russian language," adding that since the beginning of the war, Ukrainians have the right not to understand Russian.

The materials of the criminal proceedings lack any evidence that would allow the court to understand the actions of the prosecutor, who, in violation of the requirements of current legislation, did not translate procedural documents from a foreign language into Ukrainian. The prosecutor's confidence that all participants in these criminal proceedings should love and understand the Russian language is not based on the requirements of current legislation and does not comply with common sense, especially given certain circumstances that took place after February 24, 2022. It is from this date that the majority of the population of Ukrainian citizens gained the right not to understand the so-called "Russian" words. A significant part of the population of Ukraine has the right not to understand the words "zdravstvuyte", "voskrese"

- emphasizes the defense.

Recall

On February 15, during the crossing of the state border, NABU detectives detained former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko as part of the "Midas" case.

SAP and NABU, as part of the "Midas" case, notified former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko of suspicion. He is accused of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

In court, SAP requested a pre-trial detention measure for former Minister Halushchenko in the form of arrest with an alternative bail of 425 million hryvnias.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Herman Halushchenko
Ukraine