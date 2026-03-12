$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Defense Forces hit Russian radar station in occupied Crimea, S-300, and enemy warehouses - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1888 views

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the S-300V air defense system, a radar station in Crimea, and warehouses in Luhansk region. A fuel train and over 6,000 rounds of ammunition were destroyed in Shyroka Balka.

Defense Forces hit Russian radar station in occupied Crimea, S-300, and enemy warehouses - General Staff
illustrative photo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a Russian S-300V air defense system launcher in Luhansk region, an S-300 radar in Crimea, ammunition depots and enemy MTO, writes UNN.

Details

"As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on March 11 and the night of March 12, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted a series of strikes on enemy military targets," the report says.

In particular, on the night of March 12, a launcher of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system was hit in the Borovenky area (temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region), as well as a command and observation post of an enemy unit near Vasylivka (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region).

- reported the General Staff.

In addition, as reported, "Ukrainian military targeted military logistics and supply facilities of the occupiers."

"Thus, a warehouse of material and technical means and an ammunition depot in the Dubivske area (temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region), a repair unit from an artillery brigade in the Yakymivka area (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region), as well as a train with fuel and lubricants in the Dovzhansk area (temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region) were hit," the General Staff said.

Also, as a result of the combat work of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on March 11, a radar station from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was hit in the Sevastopol area (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

- noted the General Staff.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

"In addition, it has been confirmed that as a result of the strike on the field artillery depot in the Shyroka Balka area (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) on March 11, more than 6,000 ammunition of various types were destroyed," the General Staff said.

"Systematic destruction of air defense assets, military logistics, ammunition depots, and enemy command posts significantly reduces its capabilities to supply troops and conduct combat operations.  To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

The GUR special unit "Ghosts" massively destroys Russian air defense in Crimea12.03.26, 13:01 • 2292 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-300 missile system
Crimea
Sevastopol