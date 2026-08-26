Deadly flood in Nepal — the Foreign Ministry said contact had been lost with two Ukrainians

At present, there is no information about Ukrainian citizens among those killed or injured in Nepal. However, several people are currently out of contact. The Foreign Ministry reported this to journalists, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian embassies in India and the PRC promptly contacted the relevant authorities to inquire about the possible presence of Ukrainian citizens among those affected by landslides on the border between Tibet and Nepal.

At present, there is no information about Ukrainian citizens among those killed or injured. As of now, the Foreign Ministry hotlines have received two inquiries: one concerning the possible disappearance of a Ukrainian citizen in the area, and the other concerning the loss of contact with a Ukrainian citizen. Both inquiries are being processed promptly - the diplomatic agency reported.

The Foreign Ministry, the Consular Service Department, and the Ukrainian embassies in India and the PRC are monitoring the situation and developing appropriate recommendations for Ukrainian citizens in the region, which will be posted on the diplomatic missions' web resources.

Floods on the Nepal–China border have already claimed the lives of 98 people

Recall

In Nepal, dozens of people were killed by a sudden flood, and hundreds remain missing.

Nepalese authorities reported that 403 people were missing, including 341 foreign nationals. Sunil Sharma, a representative of the tourism board, said that 133 people were from India and were making a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred place for Hindus. He added that 47 people from the United States, 34 from Australia, 33 from the United Kingdom, and 24 from Canada were also missing.