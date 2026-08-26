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Floods on the Nepal–China border have already claimed the lives of 98 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

At least 98 people have died in Nepal and Tibet due to floods and landslides. Hundreds more, including 341 foreigners, are missing.

Floods on the Nepal–China border have already claimed the lives of 98 people

On Wednesday, massive flash floods struck the border region of Nepal and China, killing at least 98 people, while hundreds of tourists, workers and others remain missing. The floods swept through populated areas and paralyzed traffic in some districts, reports UNN.

The Office of the Prime Minister of Nepal reported at least 95 deaths. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that a landslide in Gyirong County in the Tibet region, not far from the border, killed at least three people, while 265 people remain missing.

Nepali authorities reported 403 missing people, including 341 foreign nationals. Sunil Sharma, a representative of the tourism board, said that 133 of them were from India and had been on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus. Forty-seven people from the United States, 34 from Australia, 33 from the United Kingdom and 24 from Canada were also reported missing, he added.

At least 62 Nepali citizens who remain missing were among hundreds of local residents hiking to Gosainkunda Lake in Rasuwa, coinciding with the local Janai Purnima festival on Friday, Sharma added. Nepal Police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle told the Associated Press that at least 28 police officers were missing.

Authorities warned residents in several districts of Nepal to stay away from the banks of the Bhote Koshi, Trishuli and Narayani rivers. According to officials, the Bhote Koshi River burst its banks at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, destroying several villages, roads and hydropower plants.

"We have asked India and China to help us with the rescue operations," said Sasmit Pokharel, a spokesperson for the Nepalese government.

Recall

In Nepal, dozens of people were killed and hundreds went missing due to a flash flood. Foreign nationals are among those missing.

Antonina Tumanova

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