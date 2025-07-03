Danish PM: Arms supply to Ukraine is an investment in the security of all of Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, during a meeting in Copenhagen, stated the need for a strategic rethinking of EU defense policy. They emphasized that supporting Ukraine with weapons is not charity, but an investment in the security of the European Union itself. According to them, it is the Armed Forces of Ukraine that are currently deterring the threat to Europe, and Ukraine's production capacity during the war has become an example for the entire continent, writes UNN.

For us, this is a clear signal, a clear message about the need to strengthen our own support. This is about building up European defense capabilities – not only at the level of the European Union, but at the continental level – said von der Leyen.

At the same time, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that the supply of weapons to Ukraine is part of the defense of Europe and Denmark in particular.

I think we need to change our mindset. So instead of thinking about you when we supply weapons to Ukraine, instead of thinking of it as donations, we should think of it as part of rearmament - she emphasized.

Frederiksen stressed that Europe must be able to defend itself independently, "not because of events in the US," but in general. And, according to her, this can only be done when there is a defense industry capable of providing everything necessary. As the Prime Minister emphasized, "Ukraine today is a vivid example of this," because despite the war, it has its own production facilities.

I would like to say that it is extremely impressive to me that a country at war is able not only to produce better, faster and cheaper than the rest of us, for example, drones, but also on the way to membership in the European Union, they are able to carry out reforms and take concrete steps forward, even while at war - noted Frederiksen.

Ukraine must be put in the best possible position in the war against Russia - Frederiksen