In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
02:02 PM
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
12:41 PM
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
10:48 AM
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
09:27 AM
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
July 3, 07:48 AM
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
July 3, 06:58 AM
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 3, 06:55 AM
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
July 3, 06:19 AM
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Danish PM: Arms supply to Ukraine is an investment in the security of all of Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 29 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated the need for a strategic rethinking of the EU's defense policy. They emphasized that supporting Ukraine with weapons is an investment in the security of the European Union, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are deterring a threat to Europe.

Danish PM: Arms supply to Ukraine is an investment in the security of all of Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, during a meeting in Copenhagen, stated the need for a strategic rethinking of EU defense policy. They emphasized that supporting Ukraine with weapons is not charity, but an investment in the security of the European Union itself. According to them, it is the Armed Forces of Ukraine that are currently deterring the threat to Europe, and Ukraine's production capacity during the war has become an example for the entire continent, writes UNN.

For us, this is a clear signal, a clear message about the need to strengthen our own support. This is about building up European defense capabilities – not only at the level of the European Union, but at the continental level 

– said von der Leyen.

At the same time, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that the supply of weapons to Ukraine is part of the defense of Europe and Denmark in particular.

I think we need to change our mindset. So instead of thinking about you when we supply weapons to Ukraine, instead of thinking of it as donations, we should think of it as part of rearmament

- she emphasized.

Frederiksen stressed that Europe must be able to defend itself independently, "not because of events in the US," but in general. And, according to her, this can only be done when there is a defense industry capable of providing everything necessary. As the Prime Minister emphasized, "Ukraine today is a vivid example of this," because despite the war, it has its own production facilities.

I would like to say that it is extremely impressive to me that a country at war is able not only to produce better, faster and cheaper than the rest of us, for example, drones, but also on the way to membership in the European Union, they are able to carry out reforms and take concrete steps forward, even while at war 

- noted Frederiksen.

Ukraine must be put in the best possible position in the war against Russia - Frederiksen03.07.25, 16:47 • 745 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Mette Frederiksen
European Commission
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Copenhagen
European Union
Denmark
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
