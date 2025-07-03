$41.810.01
Ukraine must be put in the best possible position in the war against Russia - Frederiksen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated the need for maximum support for Ukraine and an end to Russian gas imports. She emphasized the importance of weakening Russia's economy and controlling its shadow fleet.

Ukraine must receive maximum support for defense and must be put in the best possible position in the war against Russia. This was stated by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the occasion of her country's assumption of the EU presidency. This is reported by UNN with reference to Danmarks Radio.

Details

According to her, the EU must stop sponsoring the aggressor country.

This must be done by stopping the import of Russian gas and imposing more sanctions against Russia. Their economy must be weakened. And then we will have the Russian shadow fleet under control.

- said the Prime Minister.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Alliance summit in The Hague, discussed with the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen the development of joint weapons production and strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian army.

Opening of negotiation clusters with the EU and strengthening defense capabilities: Zelenskyy named top topics of his visit to Denmark03.07.25, 16:01 • 545 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Mette Frederiksen
NATO
The Hague
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
