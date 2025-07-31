Danish Ambassador visits site of Russian strike in Kyiv

Having personally witnessed the consequences of the combined shelling of the capital by Russian invaders, the diplomat assured of further support for Ukraine from the Kingdom of Denmark.

UNN reports, citing information from the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

His Excellency, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine, Mr. Ole Mikkelsen, visited one of the sites where the consequences of the Russian strike in Kyiv were being eliminated. - reported by the State Emergency Service.

Ole Mikkelsen personally witnessed the consequences of the combined shelling of the capital and expressed deep condolences in connection with the tragic events that occurred on the night of July 31 against the civilian population of Ukraine.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine emphasized that the entire civilized world must know what is happening today in Kyiv — the capital of a European state - the post reads.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine assured of further support for Ukraine from the Kingdom of Denmark.

He stressed that his country stands and will stand by the Ukrainian people in this difficult time.

Recall

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to 15 people. Earlier it was reported - 132 people were injured in Kyiv.

Patrol police officer Liliia Stepanchuk died in Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack.

Kyiv region declares August 1 as a Day of Mourning for the victims of the massive shelling.