Dangerous Himalayan Foothills: Expert Names Causes of Deadly Afghanistan Earthquake

The earthquake-affected territory of Afghanistan is located in the foothills of the Himalayas and the Hindu Kush. This is a seismically active zone where constant friction between tectonic plates provokes very serious consequences for populated areas.

On the evening of August 31, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred in eastern Afghanistan, which subsequently caused terrible consequences. As of now, it is known that the death toll continues to rise.

Earlier today, it was known that about 1411 people died; 3124 were injured; about 5400 houses were destroyed. But due to the remoteness of the affected areas and landslides caused by the earthquake, the exact death toll will still be determined for a long time.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Associate Professor of Construction Management/Disaster Resilience, Newcastle University, explained what led to some of the most devastating earthquakes in the region.

The specialist noted that the region where the natural disaster occurred is known for its susceptibility to earthquakes.

The Himalayas and the Hindu Kush, as well as their foothills, where the affected territory in Afghanistan is located, are seismically active due to constant friction between the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. - the explanation says.

These are known facts to scientists. And the causes of some of the most devastating earthquakes in the geographical region were already understood. Such as:

the Gorkha earthquake in Nepal in 2015;

the Kashmir earthquake in Pakistan in 2005.

Afghanistan also has its share of earthquakes - primarily in the area affected these days.

The previous earthquake occurred in October 2023. The consequences of this natural event led to the death of a large number of people.

The 2023 earthquake claimed the lives of more than 1,500 people, and a year earlier more than 1,000 people died as a result of another earthquake. - explains the representative of the Department of Disaster Resilience.

For comparison:

The 2011 Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand was of a similar magnitude and occurred at a shallower depth than the recent one in Afghanistan. However, although it affected a densely populated city, only 185 people died.

Thus, the point is to provide strong building materials. But the communities in the affected areas of Afghanistan cannot afford this.

They build houses from local natural materials. These are earth, stone, and untreated wood. And these buildings, unfortunately, do not comply with engineering and construction norms, professional standards, compliance with which could help in easier passage of earthquakes.

