Andrej Babiš sharply criticized the draft European Union budget for 2028–2034, presented by Ireland, which holds the presidency of the European Council. In particular, the politician rejected the proposal to allocate €100 billion from the EU budget to support Ukraine. DW reports, UNN writes.

Why should we allocate funds from the European budget to Ukraine? Ukraine should receive funding from sources outside the European budget - he said.

Babiš also opposed cuts in funding for the Czech Republic, saying that the country could lose 7.5 billion korunas (approximately €310 million).

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said that the EU budget and aid to Ukraine should not be linked to each other or depend on one another in any way.

Babiš has repeatedly opposed the Czech Republic's involvement in aid to Ukraine. In particular, on November 10, together with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico, he rejected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's demand that all EU countries, without exception, participate in financing Ukraine.

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