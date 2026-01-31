Cyberattack was not the cause of the emergency situation in the energy system - Ministry of Digital Transformation

The emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system was not caused by a cyberattack, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

The emergency situation in the energy system was not caused by a cyberattack. As the President announced, the accident occurred due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova. The Ukrainian energy system is reacting. Restoration work is underway. The task is to stabilize the situation in the near future. - stated the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Recall

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, indicating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading outages, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power would be restored in the coming hours.

President Zelenskyy reported an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova.