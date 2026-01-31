Cyberattack was not the cause of the emergency situation in the energy system - Ministry of Digital Transformation

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
10:30 AM • 2946 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 5418 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 5200 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 8020 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 6428 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 22725 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 41732 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 44441 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28721 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 26477 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
4.8m/s
73%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Epstein Files: Trump May Be Guilty of Sexual Assault on a MinorPhotoJanuary 31, 01:49 AM • 8158 views
UN faces 'imminent financial collapse' due to unpaid US contributions - BloombergJanuary 31, 02:32 AM • 13068 views
One of Russia's largest banks predicts Russia's 'stash' will run out within a yearJanuary 31, 04:21 AM • 10190 views
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's officeVideoJanuary 31, 05:18 AM • 13393 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'06:30 AM • 16749 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 8020 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 44441 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 27877 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 32713 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 36073 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Marco Rubio
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideo09:00 AM • 2638 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder07:38 AM • 6260 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 16477 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 16226 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 16458 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Social network
Series

Cyberattack was not the cause of the emergency situation in the energy system - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

The emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system occurred due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova. This caused cascading outages, and power is promised to be restored in the coming hours.

Cyberattack was not the cause of the emergency situation in the energy system - Ministry of Digital Transformation

The emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system was not caused by a cyberattack, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

The emergency situation in the energy system was not caused by a cyberattack. As the President announced, the accident occurred due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova. The Ukrainian energy system is reacting. Restoration work is underway. The task is to stabilize the situation in the near future.

- stated the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Recall

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, indicating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading outages, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power would be restored in the coming hours.

President Zelenskyy reported an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova. 

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Energoatom
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Moldova