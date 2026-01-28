Two medics injured in Kherson due to Russian strike on hospital on January 28

On the morning of January 28, Russian troops shelled Kherson with artillery. One of the hospitals in the Dnipro district of the city came under attack, as a result of which two medical workers were injured. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the shelling of Kherson occurred around 08:20. The occupying forces hit the territory of one of the hospitals.

Yaroslav Shanko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, clarified that as a result of the shelling of the hospital in the Dnipro district of the city, two medical workers, aged 45 and 55, were injured.

The 45-year-old man was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury, an open craniocerebral injury, and shrapnel wounds. He was hospitalized. The second victim sustained a mine-explosive injury. Russian occupiers continue to deliberately attack civilian objects and peaceful residents - he emphasized.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are documenting the consequences of war crimes committed by Russian servicemen.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office emphasizes.

Recall

Russian troops are shelling the Kherson CHP plant with artillery and drones, trying to prevent its restoration. Naftogaz is delivering heaters to Kherson to provide the city with heat.