Court takes into custody one of the suspects in preparation of attempted assassination of Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101945 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102624 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110608 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113215 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135050 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104461 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137834 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103847 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113497 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117022 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Court takes into custody one of the suspects in preparation of attempted assassination of Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health

Court takes into custody one of the suspects in preparation of attempted assassination of Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26356 views

Kyiv's Holosiivskyi court has remanded in custody for 60 days without bail Igor Vandelovsky, suspected of preparing an assassination attempt on the first deputy head of the Ministry of Health. According to prosecutors, the motive for the attempt was the death of a patient in the hospital. The suspect denies all charges.

The Holosiivskyi Court of Kyiv has imposed a pre-trial restraint on one of the suspects in the preparation of an attempted assassination attempt on the First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine. The court ruled to take him into custody for 60 days without the right to be released on bail.  This was reported by a correspondent of UNN from the court session.

Details

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on suspect Igor Vandelovsky - detention in a pre-trial detention center for 60 days without the right to be released on bail. Prosecutors insisted on this measure of restraint. In turn, the defense requested round-the-clock house arrest with a special bracelet.

Currently, the court is choosing a preventive measure for another suspect in the case, a woman detained the day before. 

UNN broadcasts court hearings on its Facebook page and on its website.

Earlier, UNN reported that today Holosiivskyi District Court is choosing a preventive measure for the suspects in the case of the attempted murder of First Deputy Minister of Health Serhiy Dubrov.   The suspect said at the hearing that he did not plan to kill Dubrov and denied all charges.

Recall 

Law enforcement officers prevented the murder of the First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine. Two accomplices, a man and a woman, were detained who were going to eliminate the official in the near future.  

The OGPU stated the day before that the motivation for the attempted murder was the death of a woman in a Kyiv hospital in October 2024 as a result of serious injuries sustained in a car accident. The First Deputy Minister, who is an anesthesiologist, was on duty at the hospital that day. Despite her serious injuries, the woman's friends believed that the doctor was to blame for her death, so they decided to kill him.  

Alexander Karamushka

