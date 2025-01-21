Court takes into custody one of the suspects in preparation of attempted assassination of Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health

The Holosiivskyi Court of Kyiv has imposed a pre-trial restraint on one of the suspects in the preparation of an attempted assassination attempt on the First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine. The court ruled to take him into custody for 60 days without the right to be released on bail. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN from the court session.

Details

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on suspect Igor Vandelovsky - detention in a pre-trial detention center for 60 days without the right to be released on bail. Prosecutors insisted on this measure of restraint. In turn, the defense requested round-the-clock house arrest with a special bracelet.

Currently, the court is choosing a preventive measure for another suspect in the case, a woman detained the day before.

Earlier, UNN reported that today Holosiivskyi District Court is choosing a preventive measure for the suspects in the case of the attempted murder of First Deputy Minister of Health Serhiy Dubrov. The suspect said at the hearing that he did not plan to kill Dubrov and denied all charges.

Recall

Law enforcement officers prevented the murder of the First Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine. Two accomplices, a man and a woman, were detained who were going to eliminate the official in the near future.

The OGPU stated the day before that the motivation for the attempted murder was the death of a woman in a Kyiv hospital in October 2024 as a result of serious injuries sustained in a car accident. The First Deputy Minister, who is an anesthesiologist, was on duty at the hospital that day. Despite her serious injuries, the woman's friends believed that the doctor was to blame for her death, so they decided to kill him.