Countering Russia's influence on Chisinau: EU approves sanctions against pro-Kremlin organizations in Moldova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1944 views

EU foreign ministers approved a new package of sanctions against pro-Kremlin individuals and organizations accused of destabilizing Moldova. This happened after statements by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service about Moldova allegedly preparing for a conflict with Russia.

Countering Russia's influence on Chisinau: EU approves sanctions against pro-Kremlin organizations in Moldova

While Russia tries to control the minds of Moldovans and the electoral processes in the country, the EU seems to have given the "green light" to sanctions against pro-Kremlin organizations previously accused of destabilizing Moldova.

UNN reports with reference to Rikard Jozwiak's page on X and DW.

Details

Today, EU foreign ministers met to approve a new package of sanctions against Moscow's agents operating in Moldova.

This happened just a day after Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) officially announced that NATO was allegedly "actively preparing Moldova" for use in an "armed conflict" with Russia. 

Allegedly, the transformation of Moldova into a "military theater" has already been approved in Brussels. In the same context, there is talk of modernizing the "Mazkuleshti" airport - all of this, as the SVR announced, "for the rapid transfer of NATO troops" to Russia's borders. And projects for the construction of a European-gauge railway, and increasing the capacity of Moldovan bridges in Moldova, according to Moscow, are for the same purpose. 

As reported by RFE/RL's European editor Rikard Jozwiak today:

Foreign ministers have just approved another batch of sanctions targeting pro-Russian politicians and organizations in Moldova

- he stated today. 

Earlier, Jozwiak had already reported:

Tomorrow, European ambassadors will give the green light to sanctions against 7 individuals and 3 organizations accused of destabilizing Moldova. Separately, they will also approve sanctions against 7 individuals responsible for the imprisonment of Alexei Gorinov.

- informed the RFE/RL editor.

Reference

Gorinov was imprisoned in July 2022 for alleged "fakes" about the Russian-Ukrainian war, but in fact - for calls to stop Russian military aggression against Ukraine.

The Kremlin is trying to expand its influence in Moldova

Using intimidation tactics, the Russian Federation periodically threatens Moldova, but Maia Sandu won the presidential elections, and for now the country continues its European path.

On September 28, 2025, the most important parliamentary elections in the history of the Republic of Moldova will take place. The results of these elections will determine whether Moldova joins the EU in 2030 or turns to Russia. 

- writes DW.

And currently, the Kremlin is issuing new threats, notes the author of the article in Deutsche Welle.

Russia wants Moldovans to vote for pro-Russian parties out of fear... Moscow also plans unprecedented attacks in Moldova, by creating an electoral result that would suit the Kremlin through fraud and corruption. 

- states the Deutsche Welle material.

Recall

UNN reported that the EU approved sanctions against 7 individuals and 3 organizations accused of destabilizing the situation in Moldova. The sanctions will officially come into force next week.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Deutsche Welle
NATO
Maia Sandu
European Union
Moldova
