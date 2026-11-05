Congress is preparing an investigation into slowing of Musk's Starshield for Ukraine - CNN

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee sent letters requesting that documents be preserved ahead of expected investigations into the Trump administration’s actions over the past two years after Democrats take control of Congress, including to Elon Musk regarding the slowing of Starshield operations in Ukraine. An aide to a Democratic senator told CNN, UNN reports.

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The Senate Foreign Relations Committee sent letters to private companies and the Trump administration requesting that documents be preserved ahead of expected investigations during the next session of Congress, over which Democrats won control in the midterm elections, a Democratic senator’s aide told CNN.

"The letters were sent to Elon Musk regarding the slowing of Starshield operations in Ukraine. They also sent letters to all the ports, banks, and private organizations involved in the Russian diesel deal," the aide said.

The Pentagon refused to investigate restrictions on Starlink’s operation in Ukraine – AP

They said this was the "committee’s standard procedure for issuing letters" to preserve documents held by people suspected of violating the law "or participating in certain activities."

When Democrats gain a majority in Congress in January, they are expected to make active efforts to investigate the Trump administration’s actions over the past two years.

The aide said there was "a lot of close communication" on oversight matters, as the committee changes its leadership. Senior committee member Senator Jeanne Shaheen is retiring, while Senator Chris Coons is expected to become the committee’s chair, CNN sources said.

Regarding the "lame-duck" period (the performance of duties) in Congress, the aide said no significant changes to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) are expected. They said that "the basic text in both the Senate and the House of Representatives is largely agreed upon." The bill was agreed on in July, but has not yet been passed by the House of Representatives.

The aide said that if "something radical happens" with the war with Iran, "Democrats may try to push some new language in exchange for votes." However, they noted that Republicans still hold a majority in the current Congress, so it is unlikely that they will seek to restrict U.S. President Donald Trump on this issue.

The aide said they expect Republicans to try to confirm as many nominees as possible, including ambassadorial nominees, during the "lame-duck" period. But in the new Congress, "it is a completely different game," they said, and the administration may withdraw some nominations that have no chance of being confirmed.

Democrats gain control of Congress, dealing a blow to Trump