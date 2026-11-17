Ukrainian restaurateur Savelii Libkin and television presenter Anastasiia Daugule have officially married. Photographer Stefania Amamdzhian showed footage from the wedding on Instagram, reports UNN.

Savelii and Anastasiia’s wedding - Stefania Amamdzhian wrote, publishing photos from the wedding.

Judging by the published photos, the wedding took place in the summer, as the newlyweds posed on the beach and at one of Libkin’s Odesa restaurants.

According to media reports, Libkin and Daugule’s story began long before the wedding. The couple dated from 2014 to 2017, and their relationship involved regular trips between Kyiv and Odesa.

It was rumored that the couple saw each other from time to time and traveled together, but did not live together. Later, their paths diverged, but they managed to maintain contact. In December 2025, Daugule said that they had resumed contact and were trying to build a new relationship.

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