Ukrainian athlete Natalia Zharkova, diving to a depth of 124 meters on a single breath with a monofin, set a new world freediving record. The Ministry of Youth and Sports reported this, UNN reports.

Natalia Zharkova set a new world freediving record. The Ukrainian athlete dived to a depth of 124 meters on a single breath with a monofin, surpassing the previous world record of 123 meters, which had stood for nearly three and a half years - the statement reads.

It is noted that the record-breaking dive took place during the Blue Element 2026 international competition off the coast of the island of Dominica in the Caribbean Sea.

For Natalia, this is her first world record in the monofin discipline and already the ninth world record of her sporting career - the ministry added.

As a reminder

Ukrainian freediver Kateryna Sadurska set a new women's world record in the "Constant Weight Without Fins" discipline, diving to a depth of 90 meters.