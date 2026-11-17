Stanislav Aseyev

Five people who stood up to the Nazis, communists, and the Russian army in Ukraine will receive the "Memory of Nations" Award in Prague. This year’s laureates are Czech dissident Miloš Rejchrt and political prisoner Vlasta Černá, Slovak World War II veteran Daniel Lehotský and activist Miroslav Lehký, as well as Stanislav Asieiev, a victim of Russian crimes in the occupied territory of Ukraine, UNN reports, citing "Radio Prague."

"I feel immense admiration, respect, and, at the same time, humility toward the people who risked their lives for freedom under totalitarian regimes and are doing so today in Ukraine. Their dignified actions make us wonder whether we, too, would be able to stand up for our position. These people paid for their principles and courage with imprisonment, interrogations, torture, and prolonged persecution. These are people before whom we can truly bow our heads," said Mikuláš Kroupa, director of Post Bellum, the organization that awards the "Memory of Nations" Award.

Background information

Stanislav Asieiev is a Ukrainian writer, journalist, human rights defender, former service member, and recipient of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize.



On May 11, 2017, he was captured by militants of the terrorist organization "DPR" and held for more than 2.5 years (until December 29, 2019) in the secret torture prison "Isolation" in Donetsk. He wrote about his experience in the books "In Isolation" and "The Bright Path: The Story of a Concentration Camp."