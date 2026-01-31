The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports on a systemic crisis in the housing and communal services sector of the Russian Federation, which has reached the scale of a national disaster over the past month. Since the beginning of January, critical accidents on heating mains, water pipelines, and power grids have been recorded in at least 12 large settlements, leaving hundreds of thousands of Russians in icy homes during peak frosts. This is reported by UNN.

Statistics indicate a complete degradation of Russian infrastructure: in the first week of the year alone, more than 200 serious incidents occurred, and on some days, up to 26 large-scale accidents were recorded per day. The most striking example was the Murmansk region, where the collapse of worn-out Soviet-era power poles led to a three-day blackout for tens of thousands of residents. Despite the Kremlin's attempts to blame everything on "anomalous weather," the actual wear and tear of networks in many regions exceeds 80%, making collapse inevitable.

War instead of pipes: the Kremlin's priorities

Experts from the Center emphasize that the communal catastrophe is a direct consequence of the Russian Federation's budget policy, where expenditures on modernizing housing and communal services were effectively frozen in favor of financing military aggression. Resources that should have gone to replacing rotten main lines in Russian cities with millions of inhabitants are being directed to destroying Ukrainian cities and purchasing missiles. Thus, by choosing the path of war, the Kremlin deliberately dooms its own population to live in medieval conditions.

