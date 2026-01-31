$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
11:48 AM • 574 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 4056 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 6726 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 6326 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 9662 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 7132 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 22951 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 42004 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 44891 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28800 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Communal collapse in Russia: every seventh region left without heat and light – CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation reports on a systemic housing and communal services crisis in Russia, which has reached the scale of a national disaster. Since the beginning of January, critical accidents have left hundreds of thousands of Russians without heat and light.

Communal collapse in Russia: every seventh region left without heat and light – CPD

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports on a systemic crisis in the housing and communal services sector of the Russian Federation, which has reached the scale of a national disaster over the past month. Since the beginning of January, critical accidents on heating mains, water pipelines, and power grids have been recorded in at least 12 large settlements, leaving hundreds of thousands of Russians in icy homes during peak frosts. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Statistics indicate a complete degradation of Russian infrastructure: in the first week of the year alone, more than 200 serious incidents occurred, and on some days, up to 26 large-scale accidents were recorded per day. The most striking example was the Murmansk region, where the collapse of worn-out Soviet-era power poles led to a three-day blackout for tens of thousands of residents. Despite the Kremlin's attempts to blame everything on "anomalous weather," the actual wear and tear of networks in many regions exceeds 80%, making collapse inevitable.

One step closer to total control: Russian Ministry of Defense gains access to citizens' credit histories28.01.26, 14:28 • 5172 views

War instead of pipes: the Kremlin's priorities

Experts from the Center emphasize that the communal catastrophe is a direct consequence of the Russian Federation's budget policy, where expenditures on modernizing housing and communal services were effectively frozen in favor of financing military aggression. Resources that should have gone to replacing rotten main lines in Russian cities with millions of inhabitants are being directed to destroying Ukrainian cities and purchasing missiles. Thus, by choosing the path of war, the Kremlin deliberately dooms its own population to live in medieval conditions.

Russia began illegal gold mining in occupied Luhansk region - National Resistance Center31.01.26, 13:51 • 284 views

