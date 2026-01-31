Russia began illegal gold mining in occupied Luhansk region - National Resistance Center

The occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast has launched large-scale exploitation of Ukrainian subsoil, focusing its efforts on the extraction of precious metals. According to the Center for National Resistance, the first "licenses" have already been issued in Antratsytivskyi district, allowing the invaders to legalize the plunder of gold, copper, and zinc. This is reported by UNN.

Details

All permits for exploration and extraction of minerals were transferred to one entity – LLC "Mining Company "Severnaya". This structure gained monopolistic access to deposits and the right to expand its activities to an area of over 250 square kilometers.

The occupiers plan not only to extract gold from explored areas but also to conduct active prospecting to identify new deposits of non-ferferrous metals, ignoring any norms of international law regarding the use of resources in occupied lands.

Economic plunder and environmental risks

The illegal issuance of "licenses" is part of the Kremlin's systemic policy of exporting valuable resources from Ukraine to finance Russia's military needs. Experts emphasize that such activities are usually accompanied by gross violations of environmental standards, which can lead to contamination of groundwater and soils in the region. The Center for National Resistance calls on local residents to, if possible, record the movement of special equipment and the names of individuals involved in the plunder of Ukrainian subsoil, for their subsequent prosecution.

