11:48 AM • 292 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 3674 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 6374 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 5998 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 9226 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 6958 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 22868 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 41896 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 44748 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28762 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UN faces 'imminent financial collapse' due to unpaid US contributions - BloombergJanuary 31, 02:32 AM • 13437 views
One of Russia's largest banks predicts Russia's 'stash' will run out within a yearJanuary 31, 04:21 AM • 10563 views
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's officeVideoJanuary 31, 05:18 AM • 13805 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'06:30 AM • 17133 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder07:38 AM • 6590 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideo09:00 AM • 2840 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder07:38 AM • 6600 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 16619 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 16332 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 16561 views
The New York Times

Russia began illegal gold mining in occupied Luhansk region - National Resistance Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The occupation administration in Luhansk region issued the first "licenses" for gold, copper, and zinc mining. Severnaya Mining Company LLC received monopolistic access to the deposits.

Russia began illegal gold mining in occupied Luhansk region - National Resistance Center

The occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast has launched large-scale exploitation of Ukrainian subsoil, focusing its efforts on the extraction of precious metals. According to the Center for National Resistance, the first "licenses" have already been issued in Antratsytivskyi district, allowing the invaders to legalize the plunder of gold, copper, and zinc. This is reported by UNN.

Details

All permits for exploration and extraction of minerals were transferred to one entity – LLC "Mining Company "Severnaya". This structure gained monopolistic access to deposits and the right to expand its activities to an area of over 250 square kilometers.

In occupied Kherson region, children are being prepared for service in the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation - National Resistance Center04.01.26, 02:31 • 6626 views

The occupiers plan not only to extract gold from explored areas but also to conduct active prospecting to identify new deposits of non-ferferrous metals, ignoring any norms of international law regarding the use of resources in occupied lands.

Economic plunder and environmental risks

The illegal issuance of "licenses" is part of the Kremlin's systemic policy of exporting valuable resources from Ukraine to finance Russia's military needs. Experts emphasize that such activities are usually accompanied by gross violations of environmental standards, which can lead to contamination of groundwater and soils in the region. The Center for National Resistance calls on local residents to, if possible, record the movement of special equipment and the names of individuals involved in the plunder of Ukrainian subsoil, for their subsequent prosecution. 

Occupiers are selling land on Ai-Petri - CNS18.12.25, 04:48 • 13145 views

Stepan Haftko

