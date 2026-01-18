Commanders-in-Chief of the "Coalition of the Willing" held a video conference: Syrskyi revealed details

Another meeting of the commanders-in-chief of the armed forces of the member states of the "Coalition of the Willing" took place in a video conference format. As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported, they discussed with partners the formats of their countries' participation in the implementation of international security guarantees for Ukraine, UNN reports.

I took part in another meeting of the commanders-in-chief of the armed forces of the member states of the "Coalition of the Willing", which took place in a video conference format. Together with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, we discussed with partners the formats of their countries' participation in the implementation of international security guarantees for Ukraine. - Syrskyi reported.

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that Russia continues to show no readiness to end the war, continuing its terror against the civilian population of Ukraine. In this regard, he stressed the importance of further strengthening sanctions pressure on the aggressor state so that the cost of continuing the war becomes unbearable for the Russian economy. At the same time, it is critically important to continue jointly strengthening the capabilities of the defense-industrial complexes and armed forces of the countries of free Europe.

Special attention was paid to the issue of continuing military assistance to Ukraine — as a key prerequisite for maintaining the combat capability of the Defense Forces and their ability to continue inflicting significant losses on the enemy on the battlefield. - he added.

On behalf of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrskyi thanked the organizers of the meeting — the Commander-in-Chief of the French Armed Forces, General Fabien Mandon, and the Chief of the Defense Staff of Great Britain, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton.

He also expressed gratitude for the participation in the event to the Supreme Commander of the Allied Armed Forces of NATO in Europe — Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, General Alex Grinkevich, and the Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, General Seán Clancy. Their presence is convincing evidence of transatlantic unity and unwavering support for Ukraine in its struggle for statehood and a European future. I am grateful to our partners for every practical step that brings a just peace for Ukraine and all of Europe. Together, we are not only defending borders — we are defending the values on which the free world stands. - summarized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

