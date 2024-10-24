Comedian and soldier Viktor Rozovyi tells whether he will walk after rehabilitation

Comedian and soldier of the 3rd separate assault brigade Viktor Rozovoy, who is undergoing rehabilitation after sustaining a severe shrapnel wound to his head, told his followers on Instagram that after rehabilitation he will get back on his feet and continue his career as a comedian, announced the timing of his recovery, and also said whether the ultras of Lviv's Karpaty were offended by him after the match against Rukh, UNN writes.

Details

Comedian and soldier Viktor Rozovoy spoke to his followers on Instagram, where they asked him questions in the story. In particular, Rozovyi said that in the future he would get back on his feet and that after rehabilitation he would continue his career as a comedian.

When asked by his subscribers how long his rehabilitation would last, Rozovoy replied: "F**k it." The comedian also assured that he had no plans to enter politics after his recovery. He added that he does not yet distinguish between tastes, no matter what he eats - chocolate or seeds.

The comedian also answered the question of where he could find positive things: "In feminists, the LGBT military, and the Karpaty fans.

Addendum

The first symbolic kick in the final match of the 10th round of the Ukrainian Premier League between Rukh and Karpaty was made by comedian and soldier of the 3rd separate assault brigade Viktor Rozovyi, who is undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a severe shrapnel wound to his head.

Victor Rozovoy, a comedian from the "League of Laughter", was seriously wounded in the head at the front

Before the match, Rozovyi himself told UPL.TV that he supported Rukh in this match. He explained this decision by saying that he had no complaints about the Karpaty football club, but had very big complaints about the fans of the Lviv football club.

"When fans spend their whole lives singing 'who will crawl into the cellar and who will go under the bullets' and they are in Lviv, these are the ultras of Lviv's Karpaty. Personally, I am now a hater of the Lviv Karpaty fans. For some reason, they are still "barking" at children from the Rukh Academy. These are the Lviv fans of Karpaty. This will be shown on TV, so you know who you are. I used to be an ultras of Lviv's Karpaty, but now I don't want to have anything to do with them at all," said Rozovyi.

Rozovyi used to be a member of the Karpaty fan movement. There is a version that Rozovyi was outraged by the fact that the club's ultras promised that if war broke out, they would go to war, but this did not happen.

In the story, Rozovyi was asked if the Karpaty ultras were offended by him.

"Of course they were offended, and the whole fan sector was crying. And today in Lviv, the leader bought a flat white instead of a latte in a coffee shop," the comedian replied.

Comedian and soldier Viktor Rozovyi performed a symbolic kick in the match between Rukh and Karpaty

Recall

On Monday, October 21, the final match of the 10th round of the Ukrainian Premier League was played, with the first Lviv derby between Rukh and Karpaty. The match was memorable for the players' scuffle after Miroshnichenko held Klymchuk with his hands and then knocked him to the ground, as well as for the skirmish between young fans.

The match ended with a minimal score in favor of Karpaty - 1-0. The only goal was scored by Jean Pedroso, who headed home Miroshnichenko's free kick.