Comedian and soldier Viktor Rozovyi tells whether he will walk after rehabilitation

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
66%
Comedian and soldier Viktor Rozovyi tells whether he will walk after rehabilitation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18661 views

Military man and comedian Viktor Rozovyi, who is undergoing rehabilitation after being wounded, shared his plans to return to his career. He also explained his criticism of the Karpaty ultras and performed a symbolic kick in the match.

Comedian and soldier Viktor Rozovyi tells whether he will walk after rehabilitation

Comedian and soldier of the 3rd separate assault brigade Viktor Rozovoy, who is undergoing rehabilitation after sustaining a severe shrapnel wound to his head, told his followers on Instagram that after rehabilitation he will get back on his feet and continue his career as a comedian, announced the timing of his recovery, and also said whether the ultras of Lviv's Karpaty were offended by him after the match against Rukh, UNN writes.

Details

Comedian and soldier Viktor Rozovoy spoke to his followers on Instagram, where they asked him questions in the story. In particular, Rozovyi said that in the future he would get back on his feet and that after rehabilitation he would continue his career as a comedian.

When asked by his subscribers how long his rehabilitation would last, Rozovoy replied: "F**k it." The comedian also assured that he had no plans to enter politics after his recovery. He added that he does not yet distinguish between tastes, no matter what he eats - chocolate or seeds.

The comedian also answered the question of where he could find positive things: "In feminists, the LGBT military, and the Karpaty fans.

Addendum

The first symbolic kick in the final match of the 10th round of the Ukrainian Premier League between Rukh and Karpaty was made by comedian and soldier of the 3rd separate assault brigade Viktor Rozovyi, who is undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a severe shrapnel wound to his head.

Victor Rozovoy, a comedian from the "League of Laughter", was seriously wounded in the head at the front12.04.24, 11:38 • 103534 views

Before the match, Rozovyi himself told UPL.TV that he supported Rukh in this match. He explained this decision by saying that he had no complaints about the Karpaty football club, but had very big complaints about the fans of the Lviv football club.

"When fans spend their whole lives singing 'who will crawl into the cellar and who will go under the bullets' and they are in Lviv, these are the ultras of Lviv's Karpaty. Personally, I am now a hater of the Lviv Karpaty fans. For some reason, they are still "barking" at children from the Rukh Academy. These are the Lviv fans of Karpaty. This will be shown on TV, so you know who you are. I used to be an ultras of Lviv's Karpaty, but now I don't want to have anything to do with them at all," said Rozovyi.

Rozovyi used to be a member of the Karpaty fan movement. There is a version that Rozovyi was outraged by the fact that the club's ultras promised that if war broke out, they would go to war, but this did not happen.

In the story, Rozovyi was asked if the Karpaty ultras were offended by him.

"Of course they were offended, and the whole fan sector was crying. And today in Lviv, the leader bought a flat white instead of a latte in a coffee shop," the comedian replied.

Comedian and soldier Viktor Rozovyi performed a symbolic kick in the match between Rukh and Karpaty21.10.24, 21:26 • 25531 view

Recall

On Monday, October 21, the final match of the 10th round of the Ukrainian Premier League was played, with the first Lviv derby between Rukh and Karpaty. The match was memorable for the players' scuffle after Miroshnichenko held Klymchuk with his hands and then knocked him to the ground, as well as for the skirmish between young fans.

The match ended with a minimal score in favor of Karpaty - 1-0. The only goal was scored by Jean Pedroso, who headed home Miroshnichenko's free kick.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Lviv
