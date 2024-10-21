Comedian and soldier Viktor Rozovyi performed a symbolic kick in the match between Rukh and Karpaty
Viktor Rozovyi, a soldier with the 3rd Brigade, made the first shot in the Rukh vs. The comedian is undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a severe shrapnel wound to his head at the front.
The first symbolic kick in the final match of the 10th round of the Ukrainian Premier League between Rukh and Karpaty was made by comedian and soldier of the 3rd separate assault brigade Viktor Rozovyi, who is undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a severe shrapnel wound to his head. This was reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the match.
Details
Before the match at the Arena Lviv stadium, where Rukh Vynnyky hosted Karpaty Lviv, the players and fans called for the return of the Azov regiment soldiers from captivity.
Also, before the starting whistle, the first symbolic kick of the ball was made by Viktor Rozovyi from Lviv, who joined the ranks of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is now undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a severe shrapnel wound to his head.
Rozovyi himself told UPL.TV before the match that he would support Rukh in this match.
Addendum
The final match of the 10th round of the UPL between Rukh and Karpaty ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for the Lions. The only goal of the first half was scored by Jean Pedroso, who headed home Miroshnichenko's free kick.
Recall
Former member of the team "Zagoretska Lyudmyla Stepanivna" and comedian Viktor Rozovyi, who serves in the 3rd Brigade, received shrapnel wound to the head at the front and underwent surgery.