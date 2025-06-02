Colliers: Nawrocki's Victory Will Not Affect the Polish Economy, but There Are Risks

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"
01:22 PM • 15734 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:07 PM • 24422 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 46984 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 113553 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 136316 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 193823 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 209637 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 120918 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277006 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 192095 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.2m/s
43%
750mm
Popular news

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 142283 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

June 2, 06:58 AM • 54649 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

June 2, 07:10 AM • 37635 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 64675 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 50568 views
Publications

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 46984 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277006 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 322072 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 335310 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 340559 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 65339 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 111981 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 192095 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 133855 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 164548 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

Colliers: Nawrocki's Victory Will Not Affect the Polish Economy, but There Are Risks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6472 views

International consulting company Colliers believes that the election of Karol Nawrocki as President of Poland will not change the country's economic growth forecasts, but the cost of his promises will affect investment attractiveness.

Colliers: Nawrocki's Victory Will Not Affect the Polish Economy, but There Are Risks

Colliers, commenting on Navrotsky's victory, noted that the cost of financing his campaign promises could exceed $1 billion 200 thousand annually. UNN reports with reference to Colliers and Onet Wiadomości.

Details

In Poland, in the second round of the presidential elections, Karol Navrotskyi, who is supported by PiS (Law and Justice), won. He received 50.89 percent of the vote.

Colliers, commenting on Navrotsky's victory, drew attention to a number of aspects related to the level of the Polish economy and further development, taking into account the previous promises of the newly elected president.

Colliers stressed that the election of Karol Navrotskyi as president does not change their forecast for Poland's economic growth. They estimate that in 2025 and 2026 it will reach 3.3%. This will make "Poland one of the fastest growing economies in the European Union".

As for the investment attractiveness of Poland, there are questions here.

Among the factors that affect the "concern" of analysts, we are talking about a reduction in VAT from 23 to 22 percent - this will cost about 15 billion zlotys.

Valorization of pensions - this is at least 150 zlotys and will cost 6-7 billion zlotys per year.

Preservation of the 14th pension, which, according to them, generates similar costs.

Investments in infrastructure, such as the Central Communication Port (CPK) (the largest infrastructure investment in the history of Poland). According to Colliers' estimates, about 131.7 billion zlotys will be spent on it in the coming years. This is an average of about 16.5 billion zlotys per year until 2032.

In addition, the reduction of the mining tax will cost 11 billion zlotys.

Colliers representatives believe the following:

The implementation of these proposals without a radical reduction in other expenditures may lead to the fact that the national debt will exceed the threshold of 65% of GDP already in 2026.

Since 2022, the national debt has increased from 48.8% to 55.3% of GDP.

The deterioration of fiscal indicators may negatively affect the investment attractiveness of Poland

- the report says.

Addition

The new Polish president can use legislative initiative to promote his own projects. Also, according to Colliers' analysis, in foreign policy, unlike Tszaskowski and the current government, Navrotsky is more confrontational towards the European Union. The announcement of the termination of the Green Agreement may lead to tension with Brussels and potential restriction of access to EU funds, Colliers summarizes in the report.

Let's remind

Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Karol Navrotsky on his victory in the presidential elections in Poland. He expressed hope for fruitful cooperation between Ukraine and Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk stated that Poland will support the reconstruction of Ukraine. The terminal in Slawkowo will be key, but the country's economic strategy will focus on protecting the interests of Polish business.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldFinance
European Union
Brussels
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9