Collecting DNA from Ukrainians in the Baltic and Northern European countries to search for missing relatives: how long it will last and how to sign up

The International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) has extended the collection of applications for DNA samples from Ukrainians in the Baltic and Northern European countries who have relatives missing as a result of Russian aggression, UNN reports with reference to the ICMP.

These countries include: Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Sweden.

To register for DNA sample collection, you must leave information about the missing person here. You can also provide relevant data by calling the ICMP in Ukraine at +38(068)791-00-00, or by writing via Telegram, Viber, or WhatsApp.

The collection of applications will continue until July 18, 2025.

