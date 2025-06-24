$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
12:48 PM • 5022 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 33520 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 72149 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 83335 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 72345 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 54812 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 65201 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59765 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 299722 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120479 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Collecting DNA from Ukrainians in the Baltic and Northern European countries to search for missing relatives: how long it will last and how to sign up

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

The International Commission on Missing Persons has extended the collection of DNA samples from Ukrainians in the Baltic and Northern European countries until July 18, 2025. This applies to relatives of persons missing as a result of Russian aggression.

Collecting DNA from Ukrainians in the Baltic and Northern European countries to search for missing relatives: how long it will last and how to sign up

The International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) has extended the collection of applications for DNA samples from Ukrainians in the Baltic and Northern European countries who have relatives missing as a result of Russian aggression, UNN reports with reference to the ICMP.

Details

These countries include: Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Sweden.

To register for DNA sample collection, you must leave information about the missing person here. You can also provide relevant data by calling the ICMP in Ukraine at +38(068)791-00-00, or by writing via Telegram, Viber, or WhatsApp.

The collection of applications will continue until July 18, 2025.

Collection of DNA from Ukrainians in Germany whose relatives went missing: registration details and sampling schedule 05.06.25, 14:29 • 2612 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyOur people abroad
Latvia
Finland
Denmark
Lithuania
Sweden
Norway
Estonia
Ukraine
