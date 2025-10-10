Cloudy and rainy: weather forecast for October 10

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
12:08 AM • 13506 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 32489 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 27722 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 34403 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 37895 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 61119 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 57254 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 27814 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22985 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 47840 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, due to a massive UAV attack, there may be power and water supply interruptions - KlitschkoOctober 9, 09:29 PM • 13585 views
KMVA commented on the situation regarding possible power and water outages in the capitalOctober 9, 10:12 PM • 13142 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuatedOctober 9, 11:27 PM • 28469 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reported12:22 AM • 13464 views
Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideo02:12 AM • 9324 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 47712 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 61119 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 57254 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 47840 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 79122 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Olena Sosedka
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 47712 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 22658 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 37056 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 53621 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 67266 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Washington Post
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
E-6 Mercury

Cloudy and rainy: weather forecast for October 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

On October 10, rains are forecast in Ukraine, and the air temperature will drop to +9 degrees. The cyclone will bring moderate precipitation to most regions, with significant rains expected in the north in some places.

Cloudy and rainy: weather forecast for October 10

On Friday, October 10, rain is again forecast in Ukraine. The air temperature will drop to +9 degrees. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the rainy weather will continue to be determined by the cyclone. Moderate precipitation is expected in most regions of Ukraine. While in the northern regions, significant rains are possible in some places.

The wind during the day will be predominantly north-westerly, in the south-eastern part - south-westerly with a speed of up to 7-12 meters per second. In addition, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns that during the day in the Right Bank and Crimea, wind gusts of up to 15-20 meters per second are possible in some places.

The air temperature during the day will be +10...+15 degrees. While in Zakarpattia, the south and east of the country, up to +18 degrees is expected, in the Carpathians during the day it will be +4...+9 degrees.

On Friday, October 10, it will be cloudy in Kyiv, with moderate rain, and in Kyiv region, significant rain in some places at night.

North-westerly wind, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-18 m/s in some places in Kyiv region during the day.

The temperature in the region during the day will be 10-13°, in the capital during the day 11-13°.

Day of Standardization and Metrology Workers of Ukraine, World Homeless Day, World Egg Day: what is celebrated on October 1010.10.25, 05:28 • 1552 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv