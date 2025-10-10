Cloudy and rainy: weather forecast for October 10

On Friday, October 10, rain is again forecast in Ukraine. The air temperature will drop to +9 degrees. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the rainy weather will continue to be determined by the cyclone. Moderate precipitation is expected in most regions of Ukraine. While in the northern regions, significant rains are possible in some places.

The wind during the day will be predominantly north-westerly, in the south-eastern part - south-westerly with a speed of up to 7-12 meters per second. In addition, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns that during the day in the Right Bank and Crimea, wind gusts of up to 15-20 meters per second are possible in some places.

The air temperature during the day will be +10...+15 degrees. While in Zakarpattia, the south and east of the country, up to +18 degrees is expected, in the Carpathians during the day it will be +4...+9 degrees.

On Friday, October 10, it will be cloudy in Kyiv, with moderate rain, and in Kyiv region, significant rain in some places at night.

North-westerly wind, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-18 m/s in some places in Kyiv region during the day.

The temperature in the region during the day will be 10-13°, in the capital during the day 11-13°.

