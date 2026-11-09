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Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: man charged and arrested for attempting to overturn a National Guard bus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

A 22-year-old man is suspected of calling for the National Guard bus to be overturned and of damaging it during the clashes. The court set bail at 66,000 hryvnias.

Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: man charged and arrested for attempting to overturn a National Guard bus
Illustrative photo

A sixth suspect has been reported in the case involving clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The Kyiv Region Prosecutor’s Office said that the suspect is a man who called on people to UNN.

The 22-year-old man was notified of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of a military formation during a special period (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) 

- the statement said.

According to the investigation, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district, the man called on those present to overturn a National Guard service bus carrying military personnel. Together with other individuals, he rocked the bus and kicked its bodywork.

As a result of these actions, the bus sustained mechanical damage. Blocking the entrances to and exits from the unit’s premises restricted the movement of service vehicles and complicated the performance of tasks by military personnel.

The court imposed pre-trial detention on the suspect, with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 66,000.

Additionally

Earlier in the case involving the blockade of a National Guard unit in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, five more people were notified of suspicion. The court ordered their pre-trial detention. Four were denied the right to post bail, while another female suspect was granted the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 66,000.

It should be recalled

The SBI launched criminal proceedings over the events that occurred on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The proceedings were opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding authority or official powers by a military official).

According to the SBI, "the events unfolded near a private house used for the temporary accommodation of National Guard of Ukraine personnel who had been returned after voluntarily abandoning their military unit (UA)".

After reports allegedly claiming that military personnel were being unlawfully detained spread on social media, citizens gathered near the house. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and police service vehicles were damaged, the SBI said.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a photographer from UNN.

Antonina Tumanova

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