The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the measure of restraint in the form of detention without the right to bail for Valentyna Moloda, who is suspected of obstructing the activities of the National Guard of Ukraine and disseminating information about the location of a military unit. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to UNN.

The appellate court supported the position of prosecutors from the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office and upheld the decision of the court of first instance - the statement reads.

The Prosecutor’s Office recalled that the events took place on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Bucha District, where a group of people blocked the operation of one of the units of the National Guard of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the 49-year-old suspect disseminated false information via TikTok and Telegram about the alleged unlawful detention, torture, and murder of people on the territory of a military unit, calling on citizens to come to its location.

In addition, the woman prepared medical clothing and a vehicle with ambulance markings in advance. Together with an accomplice, she arrived at the military facility, posing as an emergency medical worker.

While near the military unit, the suspect recorded videos in which she claimed that servicemen allegedly prevented her from providing medical assistance, and disseminated these recordings on social media.

As a result, people gathered near the unit. During the clashes, the fence and gates of the military facility were damaged, entrances and exits were blocked, and the movement of official vehicles was obstructed. This impeded servicemen from carrying out their assigned tasks.

The woman was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1, and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — obstructing the lawful activities of military formations during a special period and the unauthorized dissemination of information about their location under martial law, committed by a group of persons acting pursuant to a prior conspiracy.

We remind

Valentyna Moloda, a defendant in the case concerning the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, was taken into custody for 60 days without the right to bail.