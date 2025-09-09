China to deepen cooperation with DPRK - Xi Jinping

$41.220.13
September 8, 05:31 PM • 14152 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 27279 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 29798 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 25018 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 45687 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 26172 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 27103 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26842 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 27437 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 30374 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Navrotskyi stated "different views" with Nausėda regarding Ukraine's EU membershipSeptember 8, 08:07 PM • 11248 views
German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Skyranger drone defense systems this yearSeptember 8, 09:17 PM • 5088 views
Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growingPhotoSeptember 8, 10:29 PM • 10114 views
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhoto01:19 AM • 4618 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murder01:55 AM • 7648 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 29811 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 25839 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 80488 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 62064 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 63117 views
UNN Lite
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 14524 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 14441 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 80488 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 41695 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 45537 views
China to deepen cooperation with DPRK - Xi Jinping

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

China will strengthen strategic communications and deepen cooperation with the DPRK, Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory message to Kim Jong Un. The leader of the PRC emphasized the consistent and unwavering strategic policy of the Communist Party of China and the government regarding the development of relations with the DPRK.

China to deepen cooperation with DPRK - Xi Jinping

China will continue to strengthen strategic communication and deepen cooperation with the DPRK. This was stated in a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the founding of his country by Chinese President Xi Jinping, as reported by UNN with reference to KCNA.

China and the DPRK are traditional and friendly neighbors. Protecting, strengthening, and developing relations between China and the DPRK is a consistent and unwavering strategic policy of the Chinese Communist Party and government.

- Xi stated.

In his message, the Chinese leader mentioned Kim's visit to Beijing on September 3 and his participation in events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World War II, noting that they then jointly presented a plan for the development of relations between the two countries for the coming years.

"The Chinese side is ready to join efforts in promoting friendship between China and the DPRK and the socialist cause of the two countries through enhanced strategic communication, active exchanges, and close cooperation with the DPRK," the post reads.

Recall

During their ascent to Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, the leaders of China, Russia, and the DPRK discussed "childhood" at 70 years old and the "chance" to live up to 150 years. Putin mentioned organ transplantation, and Xi Jinping spoke about longevity predictions.

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas called the joint meeting of the leaders of China, North Korea, and Russia in Beijing a "direct challenge" to the international system. She characterized it as building an "anti-Western world order."

Vita Zelenetska

