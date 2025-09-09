China to deepen cooperation with DPRK - Xi Jinping

China will continue to strengthen strategic communication and deepen cooperation with the DPRK. This was stated in a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the founding of his country by Chinese President Xi Jinping, as reported by UNN with reference to KCNA.

China and the DPRK are traditional and friendly neighbors. Protecting, strengthening, and developing relations between China and the DPRK is a consistent and unwavering strategic policy of the Chinese Communist Party and government. - Xi stated.

In his message, the Chinese leader mentioned Kim's visit to Beijing on September 3 and his participation in events marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World War II, noting that they then jointly presented a plan for the development of relations between the two countries for the coming years.

"The Chinese side is ready to join efforts in promoting friendship between China and the DPRK and the socialist cause of the two countries through enhanced strategic communication, active exchanges, and close cooperation with the DPRK," the post reads.

