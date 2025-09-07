$41.350.00
07:15 PM
Trump prepares for a non-public visit to South Korea, where he plans to meet with the Chinese leader

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in South Korea on October 31 – November 1. Issues of trade, defense, and economic cooperation are being discussed.

US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in South Korea, which will take place on October 31 and November 1. This was reported by CNN with reference to representatives of the White House administration, UNN reports.

Details

US President Donald Trump, along with his chief advisers, is preparing a non-public visit to South Korea in October to participate in the meeting of trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

The summit, which is to take place in Gyeongju in late October – early November, is seen as a key opportunity for Trump to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

- the post says.

According to officials, serious discussions are underway about the possibility of a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of APEC, but there are no concrete plans yet.

In a phone call last month, Xi Jinping invited Trump and his wife to visit China, to which the US president reciprocated, although the dates of the meeting have not yet been determined

- CNN reports.

Details are still being clarified, and it is not yet clear whether the president will add other destinations to his trip.

It is noted that the administration is also considering this as an opportunity for the president to increase the volume of economic investments in the US - this is what he has focused on in his recent foreign trips, including to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

A visit to South Korea is being discussed, during which the main focus will be on economic cooperation

- a White House official told CNN.

Other goals include discussing trade, defense, and civil nuclear energy cooperation.

Trump's presence in the region could also give him an opportunity to meet again with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, although the question of whether Kim will come is still unresolved. According to officials, increasing attention is being paid to organizing a possible meeting with Xi Jinping.

Recall

In July, it was reported that US President Donald Trump could meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC event in South Korea. This comes amid attempts by Washington and Beijing to agree on an end to the tariff war.

"Conspired against the USA": Trump sent greetings to Xi Jinping, Putin, and Kim Jong Un on the anniversary of the end of World War II03.09.25, 04:32 • 7100 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
South Korea
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Xi Jinping
United Arab Emirates
China
United States