China is interested in expanding the interaction between the DPRK and Russian troops to assess the adaptation of Asian troops to the European battlefield. 12 thousand North Korean troops are expected to arrive in Russia.
Russia and the DPRK are proxy countries for China, so Beijing is interested in expanding military cooperation to see how Asian troops can be adapted to fighting in Europe.
This was stated by Ivan Tymochko, chairman of the Council of Reservists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports .
Whether North Korea or Russia, they are proxy countries for China. China is primarily interested in expanded military interaction in order to see how Asian troops, or North Korean troops, can be adapted to fighting on European soil. How they will be able to operate in conditions that are completely alien to them - linguistically, mentally, climatically. This is an experiment on the North Koreans so that China can gain its spheres of influence and be able to restrain the forces of Japan and South Korea
In Vladivostok, Russia, special forces with a total of 1,500 soldiers have already been deployed.
A total of 12 thousand North Korean troops are expected to arrive in Russia.