China says the "sky won't fall" amid rising exports ahead of Trump's tariffs

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13934 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12246 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17802 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27325 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58926 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56132 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33145 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59412 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106359 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164764 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13983 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46890 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 58985 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 56166 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164780 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20079 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20255 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21965 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23941 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26594 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

China says the "sky won't fall" amid rising exports ahead of Trump's tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6490 views

China's exports rose 12.4% in March due to US tariffs, imports fell 4.3%. The trade war affects markets and shipyards, and China is seeking support in Asia.

China says the "sky won't fall" amid rising exports ahead of Trump's tariffs

China's exports rose sharply last month amid a rush to ship goods before US President Donald Trump's tariffs sparked a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to China's customs administration, exports rose 12.4% in dollar terms in March compared to last year, well above expectations and the biggest increase since October. Imports fell by 4.3%.

The Trump administration had already imposed additional tariffs of 20% on China in March before a dramatic escalation in retaliation that saw the countries' tariffs on each other's goods exceed 100%.

The worsening trade war has hit international markets, boardrooms around the world and shipyards, which have been hit by order cancellations, the publication notes.

Last week, Washington suspended large-scale "mutual" tariffs on other trading partners while raising them on China, seeking to isolate Beijing, which retaliated on Friday by increasing its own measures to 125 percent, the publication notes.

Global stocks were set to recover on Monday after a sharp sell-off last week, with indices in China, Hong Kong and Japan rising, and futures on US and European markets pointing to gains later in the day.

"The sky will not fall," China's customs administration spokesman Lu Daliang said on Monday, according to state media. He pointed to "huge" domestic demand and echoed a wave of official comments stressing the country's resilience.

China's economy has relied heavily on exports to support growth over the past year amid a slowing property sector and weak domestic consumption that Beijing is trying to revive. Last week, the country's government rushed to support the domestic stock market.

On Friday, the US said duties on smartphones and other consumer electronics, as well as some semiconductors and chip-making equipment, would be exempted, but Trump said on Sunday that the postponement would be temporary.

Oil prices rose amid US tariff exemptions and China's import recovery14.04.25, 12:19 • 3470 views

While China's March data showed a jump in exports, economists are waiting for a different environment in the coming months in light of the trade war. Goldman Sachs last week cut its forecast for China's real GDP growth to 4 percent from 4.5 percent, citing a "sharp decline in exports to the US."

"We believe it could be years before Chinese exports recover to current levels," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, chief China economist at Capital Economics, adding that "there are already signs that supplies are being rerouted through third countries."

Exports to the US rose 4.5% in March. But it rose more sharply to Southeast Asia, increasing by 17% in Vietnam and 18% in Thailand. Both countries were targeted by high levels of US tariffs, which have since been suspended.

China's trade surplus with the United States, which Trump has repeatedly cited as justification for tariffs, was $76.6 billion in the first quarter.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is visiting Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia this week, where he is seeking to strengthen ties and has warned that trade wars "will yield no winner." Last week, Xi hosted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing, the first major diplomatic meeting since the tariff hikes.

Xi Jinping's tour: against the background of the trade war with the USA, the leader of the People's Republic of China will go to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia11.04.25, 09:46 • 3550 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Pedro Sánchez
Vietnam
Malaysia
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79