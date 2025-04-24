$41.520.14
China Refuses Boeing Aircraft Due to US Tariffs - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 972 views

China is abandoning Boeing aircraft due to the trade war with the United States. The company is actively looking for alternative buyers to reduce losses and restore profits.

China Refuses Boeing Aircraft Due to US Tariffs - Bloomberg

The aircraft construction company Boeing is urgently looking for "alternative" buyers for aircraft supplied to China, which Beijing refuses to buy due to the trade war with the United States. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that China has stopped accepting aircraft previously ordered from Boeing amid high import duties imposed against the country by US President Donald Trump.

We are in close communication with our Chinese customers and are actively assessing the possibilities of reselling already manufactured aircraft, as well as those in the process of assembly. This raised doubts about the fate of about 50 aircraft that were to be sent to China this year

- said Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg.

He explained that the company is striving to "reduce the consequences" in the context of the supply of its jet aircraft and "restore profits".

"We are in close communication with our customers in China and are actively evaluating options for remarketing already built or ready-made aircraft," added the CEO of Boeing.

Context

According to The Wall Street Journal, the White House is considering the possibility of reducing duties for China in order to reduce the escalation of the trade war. In some cases, import duties may be reduced by more than half. At the same time, US President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on this.

The leader of China Xi Jinping said that tariffs and trade wars undermine the legitimate rights and interests of all countries, harm the multilateral trading system and affect the global economic order. He made this statement during a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Trump threatens China with tariff increases up to 245% - White House16.04.25, 11:32 • 5905 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Boeing
Donald Trump
China
United States
