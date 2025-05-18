Abrams tanks are already heading to Ukraine: Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Australia

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
04:47 PM • 6296 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

02:58 PM • 20051 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

01:32 PM • 34354 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

12:29 PM • 42131 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

12:08 PM • 48541 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 48505 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 155039 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 95770 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 94739 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 385932 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+15°
2.4m/s
58%
745mm
Popular news

Pope Leo XIV assumes office as head of the Roman Catholic Church

May 18, 07:54 AM • 40721 views

The first round of presidential elections has started in Poland: 13 candidates

May 18, 08:03 AM • 30093 views

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations

May 18, 09:51 AM • 36105 views

Exchange of 1000 for 1000 people: "we are working to ensure that our people return home as soon as possible" - Umerov

May 18, 10:34 AM • 38720 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

May 18, 10:51 AM • 100983 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 173128 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 385932 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 314128 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 419461 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 406082 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Rome

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 75027 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 155039 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 68003 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 70666 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 80026 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Abrams tanks are already heading to Ukraine: Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Australia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1312 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Rome. They discussed defense support, cooperation and increasing pressure on Russia.

Abrams tanks are already heading to Ukraine: Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Australia

In Rome, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, during which they discussed defense support for Ukraine, cooperation within the coalition of willing parties, and increasing pressure on Russia, UNN reports, citing the Presidential Office.

Details

Zelenskyy once again congratulated Anthony Albanese on his victory in the elections and thanked Australia, the entire Australian people, for their support of Ukraine. 

The Head of State informed about the negotiations in Istanbul and emphasized that Russia is now doing everything to further prolong the war and killings. 

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is coordinating its efforts with US President Donald Trump and consistently supports American proposals.

The leaders discussed which sanctions could force Russia to stop making demands for an unconditional ceasefire, as well as coordinating steps with partners. 

It is good that we have allies from different continents. Together, we can truly bring the current situation closer to peace by putting pressure on Russia. And we are very grateful for the sanctions 

– said the Head of State.  

Defense support was discussed separately. The Prime Minister of Australia announced that Abrams tanks are already on their way to Ukraine, and the total amount of aid provided is $1.5 billion. 

Russia's illegal aggression must be stopped, and we clearly and unequivocally stand on the side of Ukraine. Of course, we also call for peace and insist that it is Ukraine that should determine its future 

– emphasized Anthony Albanese. 

The President and the Prime Minister also discussed Australia's possible participation in the coalition of willing parties and guaranteeing security for Ukraine after achieving a just and lasting peace.

Zelenskyy meets with US and EU leaders in Rome ahead of Trump and Putin's phone call - media18.05.25, 17:10 • 2696 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$105,802.80
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,573.68