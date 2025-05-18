Abrams tanks are already heading to Ukraine: Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Australia

In Rome, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, during which they discussed defense support for Ukraine, cooperation within the coalition of willing parties, and increasing pressure on Russia, UNN reports, citing the Presidential Office.

Details

Zelenskyy once again congratulated Anthony Albanese on his victory in the elections and thanked Australia, the entire Australian people, for their support of Ukraine.

The Head of State informed about the negotiations in Istanbul and emphasized that Russia is now doing everything to further prolong the war and killings.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is coordinating its efforts with US President Donald Trump and consistently supports American proposals.

The leaders discussed which sanctions could force Russia to stop making demands for an unconditional ceasefire, as well as coordinating steps with partners.

It is good that we have allies from different continents. Together, we can truly bring the current situation closer to peace by putting pressure on Russia. And we are very grateful for the sanctions – said the Head of State.

Defense support was discussed separately. The Prime Minister of Australia announced that Abrams tanks are already on their way to Ukraine, and the total amount of aid provided is $1.5 billion.

Russia's illegal aggression must be stopped, and we clearly and unequivocally stand on the side of Ukraine. Of course, we also call for peace and insist that it is Ukraine that should determine its future – emphasized Anthony Albanese.

The President and the Prime Minister also discussed Australia's possible participation in the coalition of willing parties and guaranteeing security for Ukraine after achieving a just and lasting peace.

