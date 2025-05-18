Tomorrow in Ukraine, storm gusts of wind and thunderstorms are expected

$41.470.00
Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club
02:58 PM • 6516 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

01:32 PM • 18357 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

12:29 PM • 27684 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

12:08 PM • 34737 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 39015 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 145470 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 92979 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 93904 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 372379 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 301556 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Broadcast
Pope Leo XIV assumes office as head of the Roman Catholic Church

May 18, 07:54 AM • 25981 views

The first round of presidential elections has started in Poland: 13 candidates

May 18, 08:03 AM • 14460 views

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations

May 18, 09:51 AM • 20178 views

Exchange of 1000 for 1000 people: "we are working to ensure that our people return home as soon as possible" - Umerov

10:34 AM • 22729 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

10:51 AM • 69952 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 159771 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 372379 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 301556 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 407507 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 394582 views
A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 70407 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 145470 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 64138 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 67205 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 76990 views
Tomorrow in Ukraine, storm gusts of wind and thunderstorms are expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Tomorrow, May 19, storm gusts of wind and thunderstorms are predicted in most regions of Ukraine. In the southeastern part of the country, gusts of wind will reach 15-20 m/s.

Tomorrow in Ukraine, storm gusts of wind and thunderstorms are expected

Tomorrow, May 19, most regions of Ukraine are forecast to have gusty storm winds. Thunderstorms are expected in some places. This was reported by the SES, reports UNN.

According to the Ukrhydrometcenter, on May 19, thunderstorms are expected in the southern, eastern, central, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, and gusts of wind of 15-20 m/s in the southeastern part of the country.

- the message says.

Let's add

Gusts of wind of 15-20 m/s correspond to І, yellow level of danger. So it is better not to leave the house without urgent need and be extremely careful while on the street.

Rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds: weather forecast in Ukraine for May 1818.05.25, 06:42 • 4136 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Weather and environment
