Tomorrow in Ukraine, storm gusts of wind and thunderstorms are expected

Tomorrow, May 19, most regions of Ukraine are forecast to have gusty storm winds. Thunderstorms are expected in some places. This was reported by the SES, reports UNN.

According to the Ukrhydrometcenter, on May 19, thunderstorms are expected in the southern, eastern, central, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, and gusts of wind of 15-20 m/s in the southeastern part of the country. - the message says.

Let's add

Gusts of wind of 15-20 m/s correspond to І, yellow level of danger. So it is better not to leave the house without urgent need and be extremely careful while on the street.

