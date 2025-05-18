Rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds: weather forecast in Ukraine for May 18

On Sunday, May 18, weather forecasters predict cloudy weather with clearings and occasional rain in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Today in the eastern, northeastern regions, and in the afternoon in the Carpathian region, there will be moderate rains. In the rest of the territory, there will be light rains and thunderstorms in places.

Wind southwesterly, westerly, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Carpathians in the afternoon.

Temperature in the afternoon 12-17°, in the southeast of the country 18-23°.

In the Right Bank area, the air will warm up to +12...+17 °С during the day, and in the southeast — up to +18...+23 °С.

Cloudy weather and rain are expected in Kyiv region and in the capital.

Wind westerly, 7-12 m/s.

Temperature in the region during the day 12-17°; in Kyiv during the day about 15°.

