Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 01:35 PM

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds: weather forecast in Ukraine for May 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

On May 18, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings, with rain and thunderstorms in places. The warmest weather will be in the southeast of the country, up to +23 degrees.

Rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds: weather forecast in Ukraine for May 18

On Sunday, May 18, weather forecasters predict cloudy weather with clearings and occasional rain in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

Today in the eastern, northeastern regions, and in the afternoon in the Carpathian region, there will be moderate rains. In the rest of the territory, there will be light rains and thunderstorms in places.

Wind southwesterly, westerly, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Carpathians in the afternoon.

Temperature in the afternoon 12-17°, in the southeast of the country 18-23°.

In the Right Bank area, the air will warm up to +12...+17 °С during the day, and in the southeast — up to +18...+23 °С.

Cloudy weather and rain are expected in Kyiv region and in the capital.

Wind westerly, 7-12 m/s.

Temperature in the region during the day 12-17°; in Kyiv during the day about 15°.  

Reservist Day in Ukraine and International Museum Day: What else is celebrated on May 18 18.05.25, 05:15 • 886 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
