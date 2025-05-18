Reservist Day in Ukraine and International Museum Day: What else is celebrated on May 18

Today, May 18, all art lovers can join the events to celebrate International Museum Day, and reservists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday - the Day of the Reservist of Ukraine. Also today is the Day of Remembrance of People Who Died from AIDS and the International HIV Vaccine Day, writes UNN.

International Museum Day

All art lovers can join the events to celebrate International Museum Day. The event was established in 1977 at a meeting of the International Council of Museums.

The purpose of today's event is to raise public awareness of the importance of the role of museums for comprehensive social development, to thank museum staff for their hard work, and to respect cultural, historical and scientific heritage.

The oldest museum in the world is considered to be the Capitoline Museum in Rome, which was created in 1471.

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Day of the Reservist of Ukraine

In 2019, the then President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko approved the Day of the Reservist of Ukraine in Ukraine by his decree, which is celebrated annually on May 18.

The event was established to emphasize the important role of reservists in protecting the Fatherland, its independence and territorial integrity, and their readiness to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at any time.

Those liable for military service will be able to independently choose the place of passing the military medical commission

Day of Remembrance of People Who Died from AIDS

The third Sunday of May is the day when the world remembers people who died from AIDS. This day was first celebrated in 1983 in San Francisco, USA. At that time, only a few thousand cases of this terrible disease had been registered in the world and practically nothing was known about it. The organizers of the AIDS Memorial Day were people who were personally affected by this tragedy, who experienced the pain of losing relatives and friends.

The purpose of the Day of Remembrance of People Who Died from AIDS is to draw public attention to this problem, to prevent this disease, and to draw the attention of the authorities to the social protection of people living with HIV.

In Ukraine, HIV is most often transmitted sexually – DSP

International HIV Vaccine Day

Since 1998, the world has been celebrating International HIV Vaccine Day. This day is an important reminder of the achievements made in the fight against one of the biggest global health threats. It provides an opportunity to express gratitude to all those who are working to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS: scientists, doctors, social workers and activists who do not stop their efforts to fight this disease.

HIV patients in Ukraine are threatened with a treatment collapse due to funding uncertainty from the US - Politico

Church holidays

On May 18, believers celebrate the day of memory of the holy martyrs Theodotus, Peter, Dionysius, Andrew and others. In the depths of early Christian history, among the darkness of cruel persecutions and fear, stand the bright figures of the martyrs Theodotus, Peter, Dionysius, Andrew and their associates - people who, leaving all earthly fears, laid down their lives for the sake of loyalty to Christ. Their feat has entered the spiritual treasury of the Church as a symbol of unwavering faith, sacrificial love, and the triumph of the soul over the body.

At a time when the Roman emperors Diocletian and Maximian unleashed a wave of persecution against Christians, these servants of God faced a choice: to worship idols or to accept suffering and death. They chose the latter — not out of weakness or fatalism, but out of a conscious and deep devotion to the Lord. They were not broken by torture, threats, or death — for their hearts were strengthened by a faith that is stronger than death.

Where does the Catholic Church get its money: donations, real estate and financial investments