Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

HIV patients in Ukraine are threatened with a treatment collapse due to funding uncertainty from the US - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

US funding for antiretroviral drugs for HIV-infected people in Ukraine has been suspended, which may lead to a collapse of treatment. The authorities are redistributing drugs, but the future of testing programs is uncertain.

HIV patients in Ukraine are threatened with a treatment collapse due to funding uncertainty from the US - Politico

The reduction in funding from the United States threatens HIV programs in Ukraine, which may lead to an increase in new cases and mortality. Patients and doctors are waiting for a decision from the United States. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

After a general order to stop work, all national HIV services were interrupted for at least two to four weeks. Currently, healthcare providers are trying to understand why funding for most projects from the United States has been restored — and, critically, for what period.

"We still don't understand why, and we don't ask — they unfroze it, so we work," says Andriy Klepikov, executive director of the Ukrainian public organization "Alliance for Public Health", which, together with "100% Life", provides preventive and support services through local partners.

According to Devex, the 90-day review period has been extended by another 30 days — until May 20.

The US State Department told POLITICO in an email: "Although the Department acted quickly and completed a comprehensive review of all current grants, this process is still ongoing." The Office of Management and Budget is conducting its own review.

The agency referred to statements by Secretary of State Marco Rubio that PEPFAR is an important and life-saving program that will be continued, but should be reduced over time.

Service adaptation

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities have redistributed medicines to the regions with the greatest need and prioritized combinations of available drugs to avoid interruptions in treatment. According to the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health, Ukraine will be able to continue providing ART (antiretroviral therapy) to all current and new patients at least until the end of November.

The policy is to maintain the full range of life-saving services without cuts or suspensions, even in conditions of martial law or unstable external funding. The Ministry, (Center for Public Health) and (its) partners are working to find a stable solution and source of support for the full continuation of HIV services

- the Center's response to POLITICO reads.

The future of testing and prevention programs is even less certain. They suffer not only from a shortage of goods, including rapid tests, but also from new US requirements for diversity, equity, inclusion and reproductive health.

Although the project was supposed to last until 2026, funding has been restored only until the end of September. "100% Life" has already cut a quarter of its staff due to the reduction or suspension of projects.

The number of AIDS deaths worldwide could rise by 3 million due to cuts in foreign aid - study

Over the past two decades, experienced Ukrainian NGOs have repeatedly experienced changes in US policy on HIV funding while maintaining service delivery.

However, the current reduction is unprecedented. The second largest donor in the fight against HIV and tuberculosis in Ukraine is the Global Fund, an international financing and partnership organization. A third of its funding comes from the United States and is unlikely to be compensated from other sources, and these funds may be reallocated to medicines at the expense of prevention.

Meanwhile, the WHO mission in Ukraine, which is 17% funded by the US, has already suffered an $8 million budget cut, says Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative in Ukraine. Staff, training and technical support that helped strengthen Ukraine's response capacity have been reduced.

Habicht believes that Ukraine and its partners can balance other international funding sources to maintain critical services. But many countries are cutting support, focusing on defense and security.

Uncertainty

Financial uncertainty only exacerbates the negative impact of the war on healthcare in Ukraine.

In 2024, more than 10,000 new cases of HIV were registered in Ukraine. Over the past two years, 75% of new cases in the Chernihiv region were in the late stages of infection - this complicates treatment and contributes to the further spread of the disease.

Currently, patients and doctors are waiting for a final decision from the United States - and are watching how the United States is trying to end the war.

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

